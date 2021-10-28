The Anderson County Commissioners Court agreed Tuesday to move ahead with the renovation of the civic center into a multi-use conference center. The Commissioners court reconvened its Monday, Oct. 25 meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 to approve the final sale of the Certificates of Obligation, Series 2021.
The county was able to sell its certificates at a premium of $563,003, since it is in such good financial standing, and will only pay back $5,885,000 instead of $6,448,003 with an interest rate of 2.15%.
The civic center was built in 1981 to lure Alcoa aluminum plant to Palestine.
The Commissioners proposed to pay $210,000 for the property at 1819 W. Spring St. Part of the proposal was for the city to conduct a survey in June 2020. It was initially thought there were 4.98 acres to the property, but the city’s survey found there to be two-tenths less at 4.774 acres.
The Commissioners approved the survey and for County Judge Robert Johnston to sign all documents associated with the sale.
The Commissioners approved the employment of Fitzpatrick Architects for the redesign and construction in June of this year.
The county plans to completely remodel the facility, with conference rooms of varying sizes to meet the needs of the community.
The Commissioners expects the renovations to be complete by May 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.