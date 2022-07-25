Frankston is next in line for broadband in Anderson County.
The Commissioners gave approval for the Auditor’s Office to put out the Requests for Proposals for the installation and provision of fiber optic broadband to the city of Frankston, with previously approved funding by the American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
After a brief Public Hearing Monday morning, the Anderson County Commissioners Court voted to change the speed limit from 60 miles-per-hour to 35 miles-per-hour on ACR 1232.
Although the Commissioners Court was supposed to go into Executive Session to consult with its attorney in order to seek advice about pending or contemplated litigation or a settlement officer, the item was tabled.
During the meeting the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items, including the payment of bills, budget amendments, utility crossing County roads, departmental reports and the minutes from the special meeting held on July 6,
• declaring equipment from Road and Bridge Pct. 2 as surplus,
• a plat for the proposed Sexton Development LLC, located on Anderson County Road 2232,
• the adoption of Resolution No. R-11-2022 designating authorized signatories for the 2021 Texas Community Development Block Grant Program Grand Agreement Number CDV21-0245,
• the approval of Resolution No. R-12-2022, adopting required CDBG Civil Rights policies,
• a proclamation proclaiming April as Fair Housing Month; this proclamation helps to fulfill Fair Housing activity obligation as required by grant,
• an Addendum to the contract between Anderson County and Frankston Volunteer Fire Department for a one-time allotment of $50,000 for equipment, supplies and repair of existing equipment, to be paid with the American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• payment to DACO Fire Equipment for 15 – 4500 PS1/30 Minute Blue Cylinders (Full) at a total cost of $10,410 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds for the 84 East Volunteer Fire Department,
• the purchase of an engine/pump for a brush truck in the amount of $5,265 for the Bethel-Cayuga Volunteer Fire Department with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• reimbursement to Bethel-Cayuga Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $520.57 for maintenance performed on Unit 5261 and Unit 5251 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• the annual contract between Anderson County and Montalba Volunteer Fire Department,
• the purchase of firefighting gear and helmets for Montalba Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $15,005 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• the estimated cost of $73,815.20 for the purchase and installation of a generator for a new water well for Dogwood Springs Water Supply Corporation to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• the purchase and installation of an A/C window unit for the County Clerk’s Office in the amount of $1,430.40 to come out of Capital Outlay,
• purchasing 50 Express Universal Voting Machines from ES&S to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• the purchase of shelving for $1,000, voter tables for $1,260, back-up express printers for $2,535 and privacy panels for $1,300 for the Election office,
• the purchase and installation of a toilet and wash basin at the Anderson County Agriculture Building in the amount of $1,972,
• the Letter of Intent for the purchase of a new Chevrolet pickup truck in 2023/2024 from Caldwell Country Chevrolet for Anderson County Constable Pct. 4,
• the declaring as surplus and the donation of a Fax/Printer/Scanner/Copy Machine from the Auditor’s Office and a Desktop PC with monitor, keyboard and mouse from the County IT Department for the Veteran’s Service Office,
• and a quote from Tyler Technologies in the amount of $7,135 for the installation of interface software to the existing CAD System at the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch to enhance the paging system for the Volunteer Fire Departments.
