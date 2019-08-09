Anderson County's 2020 budget will include 5 percent across-the-board raises for county employees, and roughly $500,000 for new voting equipment – the first such purchase in more than 10 years.
The new voting machinery will replace hand ballots, which generally are slower and more prone to error.
“We put half a million into capital outlay to purchase new voting equipment that we will have to purchase this year,” County Judge Robert Johnston said.
“Some of this change is because of the way the rules changed, but we’ve always had a paper trail. We have always used hand ballots. This new equipment will make things quicker and easier. There will be less margin for error.”
Commissioners began work on the 2020 budget Monday. A road bond will cover most road repair costs, Johnston said.
“The county is in a good position going into the 2020 budget,” Johnston said.
Public hearings for the tax rate are set for Aug. 15 and 19; a public hearing for the budget was set for Aug. 26. Commissioners will adopt the budget, following the Aug. 26 public hearing.
The county's tax rate won't go up. Anderson County will maintain the current tax rate of 60 cents per $100 value for 2020.
