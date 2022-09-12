The Anderson County Commissioners Court will rebid the requests for proposals to provide fiber optic broadband to Frankston. During Monday’s meeting of the Anderson County Commissioners Court, Precinct 1 Commissioner Greg Chapin informed the court that the he had been advised by legal counsel the wording of the requests for proposals for the fiber optic broadband to Frankston, awarded to East Texas Fiber Holdings, LLC, was not properly worded and needed to be rescinded and rebid. The new RFP will include bids for both underground and aerial fiber optic cable.
Charlie Cox, owner of East Texas Fiber Holdings, LLC expressed his displeasure to the court, noting that other bidding fiber optic companies would now have access to his approved bid, now made public through the minutes, and would be able to more easily outbid him.
The vote was three to two in favor with Commissioners Joey Hill, Kenneth Dickson and Greg Chapin voting to approve a process to rebid and Commissioner Rashad Mims and County Judge Robert Johnston voting against.
The Commissioners Court heard presentations from Century Link and Windstream with regard to fiber optic services. No action was taken.
The Commissioners approved a grant in the amount of $50,000, to be paid in increments of $12,500 over four years with American Rescue Plan Act Funds, for BARC, the Anderson County Humane Society.
The Court approved a change to the county vehicle policy for deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The update to the county policy will serve as hiring tool and allow deputies to drive their county vehicles to dwellings within a 25 miles of Palestine.
Commissioner Rashad Mims asked for the court record to note that the Precinct 2 Road and Bridge Department would take county equipment to Washington Early Childhood Center and to Evangelistic Temple Learning Center/Daycare for their upcoming career day events. And Auditor Megan Lambright asked the court for the record reflect a correction to inventory on the total price paid for the Texas-Star Land, according to the warranty deed, by changing date to Aug. 21, 1991, and adding $9,528.70 to inventory.
Action on a quote from Quasar Date Canter on a Ticketing System for IT was tabled.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items, including budget amendments, payment of the bills and utility crossing county roads,
• Amendment No. 1 to the Vanguard Records Management and Imaging System Agreement between the county and Kofile Technologies, Inc.,
• an interlocal agreement with LaPoynor Independent School district to conduct a Joint Election with Anderson County during the 2022 General Election,
• a polling place relocation from Westwood Junior High to Westwood Baptist Church, 1809 Bassett Road in Palestine, with a rental rate of $200 due to WISD renovations,
• the purchase of additional shelving to complete the process of storing election equipment and adding security padlock in the amount of $650,
• the purchase of new COVID signs and polling place signs in the amount of $500,
• reimbursement of Tennessee Colony Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of extrication equipment and truck repairs in the amount of $36,654.63 to be paid with American Rescue Act Funds,
• reimbursement to Elkhart Volunteer Fire Department for parts to install and installation of pump on Brush Truck #2, in the amount of $4,186.16 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• the annual contract between Anderson County and Anderson-Cherokee County Enrichment Services,
• an addendum to the contract between Anderson County and Bradford Volunteer Fire Department for a one-time allotment of $50,000 for equipment, supplies and repair of existing equipment to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• a proposal in the amount of $1,960 from Glenwood Blind & Awning for the removal of existing canvas and installation of new Sunbrella canvas fabric on existing frame and the reinstallation of awning, at the Adult Probation Office located on Lacy Street,
• labor and material for the basement a the Anderson County Agriculture Building, 519 N. Sycamore Street,
• the 2023 Health Insurance renewal,
• the liability insurance renewal questionnaire for coverage from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2023,
• a price increase on high performance cold mix asphalt patch materiel from Waller County from a plant purchase price of $98 per ton to $105 per ton,
• A CDW-G for a replacement battery backup, for the backups at the Sheriff’s Office, in the amount of $2,014.65 to be paid out of Capital Outlay,
• and for the County Clerk to offer online certified copies of licenses and certificates.
The Commissioners went into Executive Session at 11:23 a.m. to discuss personnel issues. When they returned to open session, the Commissioners agreed with the language in the county handbook regarding step-pay. With no further business, the meeting adjourned.
