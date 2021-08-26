The Anderson County Commissioners Court approved a resolution authorizing the publication of a Notice of Intention to issue certifications of obligation bonds for its conference center project during Monday’s meeting.
Counties can use certificates of obligation to fund construction, demolition or restoration of structures; purchase materials, supplies, equipment, machinery, buildings, land and right of ways; and pay for related professional services. COs are issued for terms of up to 40 years and usually are supported by property taxes or other local revenues.
County Judge Robert Johnston said $6.3 million would be the maximum amount for the COs and would be posted for 45 days.
In June, the Commissioners Court approved the employment of Fitzpatrick Architects for the redesign and construction of the center and earlier this month the commissioners approved a request for proposals for a “Construction Manger at Risk” for the renovations.
The county plans to completely remodel the facility, with conference rooms of varying sizes to meet the needs of the community.
During the meeting, public hearings were held for the proposed 2022 budget, the proposed 2021 tax rate and for closing part of Anderson County Road 137, from Anderson County Road 136 to Highway 287. No one was present in favor or against for any of the public hearings.
Action on accepting a petition for a speed limit change was tabled and will be brought before the court at a later date.
During the meeting the commissioners also approved:
• consent agenda items, including budget amendments, the payment of bills, utility crossing county roads and departmental reports;
• a high bid for resale property held by Elkhart Independent School District,
• the 2022 proposed budget,
• the 2021 tax rate,
• a resolution to adopt the EVS 6110 Voting System,
• the final plat for Oak Crest Subdivision located on ACR 2232,
• participation in the State Automated Victim Notification Service Maintenance Grand for FY 2022 with the Office of Attorney General,
• authorization for the auditor to go out for requests for proposals on a Voice Over Internet Protocol Telephone System for Anderson County,
• a 9-1-1 Interlocal Public Safety Answering Points Agreement between Anderson County and the East Texas Council of Governments for FY 2022-2023,
• a quote from Acoustical Ceilings, LLC in the amount of $22,516 to remove, replace ceilings in the old Capital One Bank building,
• the annual contract between Anderson County and Southside Volunteer Fire Department,
• the 2022 Sheriff’s and Constable’s fees,
•the 2022 County Choice Silver Retiree Medical Program renewal,
and the HelpMD contract renewal for 2022.
