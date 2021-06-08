The 369th Judicial District Judge Michael Davis swore in the new Anderson County Auditor, Megan Lambright, on Friday. Lambright was surrounded by family and friends for the ceremony.
Lambright was appointed to this position by the district judges, who supervise the position. In this role, Lambright will prepare and administer accounting records for all county funds, audit the records and accounts of the various county departments, verify the validity and legality of all county disbursements and forecast financial data for budgetary formulation purposes.
Lambright has worked in the auditor’s office since January 2015.
Prior to her appointment, Lambright served as the First Assistant Auditor.
