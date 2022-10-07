Couple found dead near Joshua, foul play suspected

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Thursday found a husband and wife deceased in their Joshua home both the victim of gunshot wounds.
As of 1:40 a.m. Friday, officers were searching for a relative of the couple who Johnson County Sheriff Adam King described as a person of interest in the case.
“Over the past several days family members had been calling us because they had been unable to contact the couple,” King said. “Deputies went to the house twice but made no contact with anyone.”
Additional calls from relatives prompted deputies to return to the home in the 1700 block of Don Lee Road.
“Deputies made entry into the home where they found the man and woman deceased,” King said.
They have been identified as Richard Mike Scarlett, 66, and Kay Marie Scarlett, 68.
The couple’s truck, missing from the scene, was later recovered in the parking lot of Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth. It appears that the relative in question left the scene in the truck.
King, on Friday, said that detectives anticipate locating the relative of interest and interviewing him by day’s end.
“All we can say is that he is listed as a person of interest right now,” King said. “We hope we can locate him soon and begin to wrap this up. We’ve had our detectives, members of the Texas Rangers and [Deputy Chief Mark Reinhardt] and Captain Danny Rogers working non-stop on this to try to this situation out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.