An Elkhart couple was killed in an early morning accident last week.
On Aug. 12, at around 6:31 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash on SH 294 approximately 3/10 of a mile west of Slocum in Anderson County.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup was traveling east on SH 294 when, for an as of yet undetermined reason, the driver drove off the roadway, into the ditch, where it struck a tree and came to a stop.
The driver of the vehicle Michael Bell, 57, and passenger Mary Bell, 58, both from Elkhart, were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Judge Karen Taylor, Precinct No. 2.
Both subjects were taken to Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine.
The investigation is on-going and there is no other information available at this time.
