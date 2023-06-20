The sport of pickleball is picking up steam as East Texans are discovering the enjoyable sport and packing courts all around the area. Courts are popping up at places like Reagan Park, the Palestine YMCA, the Cain Center in Athens and the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler.
Former collegiate tennis player Thom McBride retired to Palestine from Fort Worth about four years ago and has rediscovered his passion for competition since relocating to the area.
"I play two to three times a week at the Cain Center in Athens," McBride said. "The courts opened last fall and they're having a tremendous turnout. There are eight to 20 players a day showing up. Mostly retirees."
Pickleball is a fun, social and friendly sport. The rules are simple, and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a fast-paced, competitive game.
"It's a much easier game to pick up and play than tennis. It's not super-physical and playing for an extended amount of time is great exercise." McBride said. "It's also very social. You can play it as a singles game, but people almost exclusively play doubles. It's a very enjoyable experience."
McBride also plays at the YMCA in Palestine, which opened its courts around Christmas.
"I've been playing regularly since the Y opened their courts, but my experience with pickleball goes way back," McBride said. "I played a single game in 1976 at the Military Institute at Roswell. I was a collegiate tennis player for Grayson County Junior College at the time. I guess you could say the experience stuck with me."
Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island near Seattle, Washington. Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum, three dads whose kids were bored with their usual summertime activities, are credited for creating the game. The result was a fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. Pickleball can be played indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net. Players use large paddles and a lightweight plastic ball with holes, similar to a wiffleball.
A pickleball court is the same size as a doubles badminton court and measures 20×44 feet. In pickleball, the same court is used for both singles and doubles play. The net height is 36 inches at the sidelines and 34 inches in the middle. The court is striped, much like a tennis court with right and left service courts and a 7-foot non-volley zone in front of the net, often referred to as the “kitchen." Courts can be constructed specifically for pickleball, or they can be converted using existing tennis or badminton courts.
"A lot of people enjoy playing outdoors, but I prefer indoors," McBride said. "The ball is extremely light, so the wind can make a lot of difference in the game. Wind screens are a must for outdoor courts."
McBride says that beginners can get started for a relatively inexpensive price of admission.
"You can certainly spend as much as your heart desires. Some manufacturers produce some really nice equipment for a price," McBride said. "But you can easily get started on a budget. I spent about $50 for multiple balls and a paddle. Some places even provide equipment when you use their courts."
Part of the appeal, especially for those of retirement age, is the ease of learning and the low stress of the game.
"I think the social aspect of the game makes even advanced players want to slow the pace," McBride said. "Many of the advanced players want it to be an enjoyable experience for beginners so they play accordingly."
You can play pickle ball at Reagan Park anytime. Those wishing to play at night should call the City of Palestine the day before to arrange for lights. The YMCA has open court from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Fridays and 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesdays when volleyball is not being played. The cost is $5 for non-members.
McBride is focused on generating interest in pickleball clinics at Reagan Park. He currently offers classes from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information or to confirm the clinics, follow the Palestine Pickleball Facebook page.
