The city of Palestine, Anderson County and local employees of Union Pacific Railroad were recently handed a setback in the long fight of Union Pacific’s attempted exodus from the community.
A panel of three judges for the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled July 22 against the city and county, by affirming the lower federal district courts summary judgment and agreeing with Union Pacific, granting declaratory judgment relief.
Lawyers for the city and county filed a motion for rehearing Aug. 8 and requested that the full panel of nine judges for the Fifth Circuit Court hear the case. That motion was denied less than a week after the filing.
A federal judge ruled in Feb. 2021, that Union Pacific Railroad is no longer bound to its 149-year-old contract with the City of Palestine and Anderson County.
County officials called the move a blow to local railroad workers and the local economy, effectively gutting the future of the railroad jobs in the area.
Through the original 1872 contract, Union Pacific agreed to establish a railroad hub in Palestine with offices, machine shops and roundhouses. The contract also stipulated that Union Pacific will retain a facility and certain number of employees in Palestine – currently set at 65. In return, the city agreed to raise $150,000 in bonds for the railroad.
The city and county must now file an appeal with the United States Supreme Court, asking the highest court in the nation to set aside the lower courts decision based on two issues;
• Several different federal districts have ruled differently regarding the application of the Interstate Commerce Commission Transportation Act to retroactively preempt agreements executed prior to its enactment. And even the Fifth Circuit Court has gone against its own precedent in this case according to Jim Allison, attorney for the city and county.
• Whether the voluntariness by Union Pacific to assume the obligation contained in the 1954 agreement with the city and county was enforceable. Union Pacific Railroad argues the terms of the 1954 agreement were not voluntary.
If at least four members of the SCOTUS decide to hear the case, they will issue a writ of certiorari, an order to the lower court to send records of the case to them for review.
The SCOTUS can affirm the lower courts decision or overturn it.
If they overturn it the city and county will keep the employees of the railroad here until further action might be taken in the future.
If the court affirms the lower courts decision then the railroad will have a decision to make if it closes down the local yard, it risks sanctions by the State District Court which currently has ordered it to stay in Palestine.
The Federal Court has repeatedly said it is not trying to interfere with the State Courts case, that it is only being asked to give a declaratory judgment regarding the ICCTA.
The SCOTUS starts its term the first Monday in October and will hear cases through April of 2023. It is possible the case, if accepted, could be heard in this term.
