Anderson County reported 27 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
The total number of positive cases is 1016. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
There are currently 406 reported recovered cases, 592 active cases and 18 reported COVID deaths in Anderson County.
The Net Health Dashboard break downs by city, age and gender as well as the numbers for the local prison units were not available at press time on Tuesday.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas. https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
