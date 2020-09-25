Anderson County reported 13 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Sept. 25.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 1049 in Anderson County. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31
There are currently 439 reported recovered cases, 589 active cases and twenty-one and 21 COVID-19 deaths reported in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
