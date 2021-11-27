Santa’s elves are getting some crafty competition from Palestine’s Main Street businesses this year. From classes to free do-it-yourself activities, kids of all ages will be inspired to have a little fun and create while visiting the downtown shops.
Holiday Ornaments
Old Town Vintage and More is hosting an open house on Saturday, Dec. 11 with free cookies and hot cocoa. Kids can enjoy decorating ornaments while their parents shop then take them home to hang on the Christmas tree.
Old Town Vintage and More is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information visit the store’s Facebook page or call 903-221-6233.
Chloe & Claire Company, 304 E. Crawford St. in Old Town Palestine. specializes in custom-made items for infants, children, and adults. They are offering “Create Your Own Ornament” sessions for $10 per ornament from Nov. 23 to Dec. 22.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For information visit the store on Facebook or call 903- 922-6954.
Cookie Decorating
Lulu & Kakes Cupcakery & Sweet Shoppe inside Old Magnolia Mercantile, 115 W. Main St., is offering a Santa Cookie Workshop at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 for ages 0 to 12. Kids are invited to decorate cookies for Santa and Parents are required to stay while kids work in the kitchen. The cost is $25 per child.
Co-owner Judith Cantrell said she likes to inspire kids to be creative.
“Our number-one rule is to have fun, make a mess,” she said. “They’re not restricted; they can create whatever they want, I want them to create and have fun and make a lasting memory.”
For information visit Lulu & Kakes on Facebook or call 903-392-7917.
Glassworks, Wood, and Watercolor
JR Lonestar Glassworks is one of Palestine’s newest craft venues and features classes by artist Renee Capel Sutherland.
JR Lonestar is offering date night classes featuring glass blowing lessons for adults from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday evenings for $37.50 per person. Dining options from local restaurants are available for an additional charge. Glass blowing classes are also available by appointment on Sundays and Mondays in November and December.
Sutherland said she enjoys teaching and is offering painting classes for kids for $15 per person on Tuesdays in November and December by appointment. Adult painting classes in watercolor and on wood are available on Thursdays in December for $20 per person, also by appointment.
“I want to do hands-on art with the adults and kids,” Sutherland said. “My grandchildren blow glass at the age of three and a half.”
The glassworks shop also offers a variety of new and vintage gifts by local artists and is located at 211 W. Oak St. Visit JR Lonestar on Facebook or call Sutherland at 903-360-3854.
Gourd Bird Feeder
Kids 12 and younger and their parents can sign up to make a Snowman Gourd Bird Feeder from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27. Katy and Lisa Power of Katy’s Gourd Wagon will teach the class inside JR Glassworks, where some of their gourd products are on display.
“Birds need to eat in the winter, so how about making one of these cute gourd bird feeders,” Lisa Power said. “This class is for kids under 12 but parents are encouraged to attend and assist their child.”
Cost is $15 per child, all materials provided. The fee must be paid to reserve each child’s place. Call Power at 903-288-9851 to make a reservation.
Wall Art and Door Hangers
At the Painting Poodle, a class taught by artist Lori Bearden at Eilenberger’s Bakery, 512 N. John St., on the first Monday of each month, guests paint a holiday-themed door hanger or canvas. The December class meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 6.
Guests for Bearden’s group class range from couples to moms and daughters to friends. Bearden encourages participants to check out the design beforehand and sign up on the Painting Poodle’s Facebook page. The class costs $35 per person and refreshments are provided.
