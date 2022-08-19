The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a bicycle verses vehicle fatality crash that happened Thursday afternoon on U.S. 79, approximately a mile North East of Palestine.
According to DPS Sgt. Sara Warren, the preliminary investigation shows that around 3:08 p.m. a 2006 Sterling truck tractor pulling a 1989 Fruehauf semi-trailer, driven by John Looney, 51, of Buffalo, was traveling southwest on U.S. 79.
For an unknown reason Roy McCarty, 71, of Palestine, rode a Landrider bicycle out in front of the truck from ACR 3722.
The driver of the truck attempted to avoid the bicyclist by veering to the shoulder of the road but McCarty struck the front left of the semi-trailer.
McCarty was transported to Palestine Regional Hospital were he pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.
Looney was not injured.
The investigation is on-going and there is no other information available at this time.
