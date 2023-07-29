The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties Board of Directors recently named Katrina Torrez as its new Executive Director. Torrez previously served as the organization’s Chief Financial Officer and has been employed with the Center since 2020.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be selected for this role, and I look forward to moving our mission forward,” Torrez said.
The Board of Directors conducted an eight-month national search for the position. Torrez became the sole finalist on July 5.
“After months of interviewing candidates from across the country, our Executive Search Committee made the decision to promote a dedicated and qualified individual from within the organization,” said Judge Michael Davis, Chairman of the Board. “I would like to sincerely thank the individuals who comprised our community interview committee. Their commitment of time to the process was invaluable.”
After serving as interim director, Torrez said she is excited to have this new opportunity.
“Loving on and serving others is my greatest passion, it is what drives me to work harder every single day for our clients and my amazing staff,” Torrez said. “In my previous role as Chief Financial Officer my responsibilities were behind the scenes. While working as Interim Executive Director I was able to move to the front lines where the work truly matters. I was given the opportunity to collaborate with our staff to ensure we are advocating for our clients in the best way possible. I realized I didn’t want to give that up, seeing the impact we were having encouraged me to apply for the Executive Director position.”
Torrez said her initial goals will be to get connected with the communities the Crisis Center serves.
“I want to learn all that I can about Cherokee and Anderson County because I believe that will help me make more informed decisions about our organization as we move forward,” she said.
Torrez said she hopes to grow a team of individuals that enjoys coming to work and is passionate about helping those in need of our services.
“It is also important that we build an environment that our clients feel safe to come and tell their story so they get the help they need to hopefully break the cycle of abuse,” she said.
The Crisis Center was incorporated in 1989, and serves victims of sexual assault, family violence and child abuse in Anderson and Cherokee Counties.
Torrez said many people have asked how they can help the Crisis Center.
“We have many opportunities, monetary donations, tangible items such as blankets, bears, personal care items and volunteering is always welcome, you can arrange an appointment by calling our office at 903-723-5858,” she said. “But more importantly if you suspect a child being abused please report it by calling 1-800-252-5400 or online at www.txabusehotline.org, and if you or someone you know is needing help escaping a domestic violence situation we have a 24 hour hotline 1-800-232-8519 we are here to help.”
