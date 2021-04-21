The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties hosted a special ceremony to honor former Anderson County Sheriff Greg Taylor and former Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell for their years of dedication and service to the organization.
The ceremony was held at noon Tuesday, April 20 in the courtroom of the Anderson County Courthouse Annex.
“Sheriff Campbell and Sheriff Taylor devoted decades of service to the Crisis Centers of Anderson of Cherokee counties,” said Judge Michael Davis, board president of the CCACC. “They both worked tirelessly in their support to the mission of our organization and are truly missed on our board. We asked them to attend today’s meeting so we could honor them for their years of service to our organization.”
“Serving as long-standing members on the Board of Directors, they each have contributed to significant growth over our organization’s history,” said Becky Cunio, Executive Director of CCACC. “Sheriff Taylor served on our board for 16 years and Sheriff Campbell for an incredible 27 years. Sheriff Greg Taylor and Sheriff James Campbell are a part of the history and DNA of the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties.”
According to Cunio, Campbell and Taylor have been instrumental to her, serving as mentors as she transitioned into the role of Executive Director last year.
“They have helped grow the Crisis Center to what it is today,” she said. “We are very grateful for their service and dedication in advancing the mission of the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties.”
The Crisis Center began in 1989, when four ladies from Jacksonville working from the trunks of their cars, began helping and giving information to survivors of family violence.
Visiting police stations and emergency rooms, they began the work that now covers all of Cherokee and Anderson County, assisting survivors of family violence, sexual assault, child abuse and other violent crimes.
Once found, victims were assisted with clothing, blankets, food, and most important, a new found friend who would walk the journey with them through the legal system, police reports and statements and finding a safe place to stay for the night.
Seeing the need for an established shelter for these victims who were seeking safety, the Crisis Center leadership enlisted the help of community leaders, such as Gene Brumbelow and Sen. Robert Nichols. They were granted use of a building on Lake Jacksonville for that purpose.
Expanding the scope of work to include assisting victims of sexual assault and child abuse, the Crisis Center expanded its reach to include Anderson County. They now are also the parent-organization for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties.
In 2006, Cherokee County Crisis Center, Inc. was reincorporated as Crisis Center of Anderson & Cherokee Counties. While the name has changed, the mission to enrich and empower the lives of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse has remained constant.
