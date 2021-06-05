The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee counties has partnered with Darkness to Light to bring the Stewards of Children® child sexual abuse prevention program to Palestine.
Stewards of Children®is an evidence-informed, award-winning, two-hour training that teaches adults to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.
Through interviews with child sexual abuse survivors, experts and treatment providers, Stewards of Children® teaches adults practical actions they can take to reduce instances of child sexual abuse in their organizations, families and communities.
“One in ten children will be sexually abused before the age of 18, and 90% of victims are abused by someone they know and trust,” said Lori Richard, community educator. “Yet, child sexual abuse is preventable. The Stewards of Children® program equips and empowers adults to protect the children in their lives and in their communities.”
In 2020, the Children’s Advocacy Center, a program of the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee counties, completed 230 forensic interviews of children, provided trauma-focused counseling services to 108 survivors of child abuse in 993 counseling sessions, provided 394 trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy sessions to non-offending caregivers (adults), provided family advocacy support services to 345 families, and participated in multidisciplinary team case reviews for 172 children. The Crisis Center also provides services to survivors of family violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes, all at no cost to the client.
The Crisis Center was originally founded in 1989 by a group of six community members who identified a gap in services and worked from the trunks of their personal vehicles to provide food, personal care items, and other resources to survivors of family violence.
From those humble beginnings, there are now 48 full-time employees throughout the organization who provide essential services across more than 2,000 square miles. There are three office locations, two emergency shelters, and two thrift stores benefitting the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties.
The training will be held on from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 at the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee counties office, at 313 West Debard in Palestine.
A brief tour of the office and overview of services will also be provided. Reservations are required, as seating is limited. The only cost to attend is $10 to cover the cost of the interactive workbook. Please contact Lori Richard, Community Educator, at 903.586.9118 or email lorir@mycrisiscenter.com to reserve your spot or for more information.
