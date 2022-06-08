CROCKETT - June 12 marks the 185th birthday of Houston County, and the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce is ready to throw a party.
Houston County was the first new county created under the Republic of Texas on June 12, 1837. The county is named for Sam Houston, President of the Republic of Texas and Governor of Texas.
The Davy Crockett Music & Arts Festival will celebrate the birthday of Houston County. Davy Crockett Memorial Park will be the site of the two-day celebration Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12.
Festivities will actually officially kick off Friday night at the Crockett Civic Center as country music legend Moe Bandy takes the stage to deliver an evening of his chart-topping hits spanning his entire career. The Jack Nelson Band will open the show and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at outhousetickets.com
The music will continue all day Saturday with free concerts throughout the day on two stages at Davy Crockett Park.
Nathan James will take the stage at 10 a.m. followed by Ryan Lawless at noon and Crockett State of Mind at 2 p.m. A Youth Showcase will go on at 3 p.m. followed by Johnny Riley and the T-Roy Show at 5 p.m.
At 8 p.m. the Rooftop Travelers will close out what promises to be an amazing day of great music. Bring lawn chairs and drink coolers and enjoy some great food from six different food trucks, which will be near the stage all day long.
A shaded food pavilion will be available as well, sponsored by Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue in Crockett.
There will be a Cupcake Battle for various age groups, youth to adult. Cupcakes must be turned in to the Crockett Civic Center by 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. Prizes will be awarded for three different age groups.
A Classic Car show is on tap Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone is invited to show off their automotive love, whether it’s a motorcycle, classic car, modern muscle or a rat rod. Awards will be given in various categories. Visit crockettareachamber.org or call 936-544-2359 to register.
An IBCA sanctioned BBQ Cookoff will also be taking place all weekend at the Crockett Civic Center. The cookoff will focus on chicken, pork spare ribs and, of course, brisket. Entry fee for the event is $200 per team and an 80% payout will be awarded to the winners.
Make plans to come out and celebrate this milestone occasion.
For more information call 936-544-2359 or visit crockettareachamber.org
