David Wayne Denson, 25, of Crockett, has been charged for capital murder in the disappearance of his aunt, Faye Lynn Weisinger, 79, of Crockett.
According to Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith, Denson was charged Friday, July 17. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
The charge stems from an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Faye Lynn Weisinger, also known as Faye Lynn Paul. In previous statements, Smith indicated the police department believes Weisinger to be dead.
The search for Weisinger began in early February, after friends and neighbors had not seen her for several days.
Weisinger was with Denson Feb. 12 at a Walmart in Crockett. Two days earlier, Denson had been released from jail, after receiving 10 years' probation for burglary.
In a state and nationwide investigation, officers with the Crockett Police Department and Texas Rangers investigators followed up with multiple witnesses, collected a couple hundred items of evidence, and obtained video evidence, Smith said, reporting that several areas, including the Neches and Trinity Rivers, have been searched for Weisinger's body.
Police arrested Denson in Alamosa, Colo. on felony charges of violating probation in late February. At the time, police were not investigating him for the murder of his aunt, though they had sought him for questioning in her disappearance.
Denson waived extradition and was brought back to Crockett, where he has been held in the Houston County Jail since.
