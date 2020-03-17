Crockett Police are investigating David Wayne Denson, 25, of Crockett, for capital murder in the disappearance of his aunt Faye Lynn Weisinger.
Last month, police arrested Denson in Alamosa, Colo., on felony charges of violating probation. At the time, police were not investigating him for the murder of his 79-year-old aunt, though they had sought him for questioning in her disappearance.
Weisinger was with Denson on Feb. 12 at a Walmart in Crockett. Two days earlier, Denson had been released from jail, after receiving 10 years' probation for burglary.
Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith said the investigation indicates Weisinger, of Crockett, also known as Faye Lynn Paul, is dead.
“Our mission is to bring Faye Lynn back to her family for closure and proper memorial services,” Smith said Monday.
He asked those boating or using area waterways, including the Neches River, Trinity River, and Houston County Lake, to contact police immediately if they spot anything suspicious.
Denson waived extradition and was brought back to Crockett, where he is held in the Houston County Jail.
In a state and nationwide investigation, Crockett Police Department and Texas Rangers investigators have followed up with multiple witnesses, collected a couple hundred items of evidence, and obtained video evidence.
Several areas, including the Neches and Trinity Rivers, have been searched for Weisinger's body.
The search for Weisinger began in early February, after friends and neighbors had not seen her for several days.
“We would like to thank the family...for their understanding and support during this investigation, as well as the numerous agencies that have assisted us in this case,” Smith said.
Those agencies include, the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers, Highway Patrol & Air Unit, Texas Parks and Wildlife -Game Wardens, Houston County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Randy Hargrove, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Search and Rescue, Grapeland Police Department, Houston County Adult Probation, Alamosa Police Department-Colorado, Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office-Colorado, Llano County Sheriff’s Office, Llano County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Jack Schumaker, Rachael Crivelli- K9 Mossberg (Cadaver Dog), Becky Oliver- K9 Jake (Cadaver Dog), Micky Blain TEXSAR- K9 Bear (Cadaver Dog), Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Crockett Wrecker Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.