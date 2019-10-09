Two Crockett parents have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of their 2 month-old-child.
Natayia Kamari Thomas, aka Natayia Kamari Wilson, 22, and Ashton Derione Sessum, 23, both formerly of Houston, have been charged with murdering a child under 10, with preset bonds of $1 million dollars.
During their initial interview with police, the couple, who recently moved to Crockett from the Houston area, allegedly could not explain how their infant son sustained his traumatic injuries.
Sessum ultimately admitted to violently dropping the baby on one occasion, and violently shaking the infant on another occasion, police said.
Messages found on the phones of both parents allegedly indicated Thomas was aware of what Sessum had done but did nothing to protect their child.
This is not the couple's only child.
“The punishment for a capital murder charge is life without parole, unless the state seeks and obtains a death penalty,” said Donna Gordon Kaspar, District Attorney for Houston County. “That is something we would decide at a later date.”
Chief Clayton Smith of the Crockett Police Department said the department will “continue to work diligently on the case.
On Sept. 30, the Crockett Police Department was notified of a vehicle heading to Crockett Medical Center with an unresponsive 2 month-old-infant.
Officers with the department arrived at the emergency room and met with Houston County EMS and medical staff.
The doctors and staff on duty were able to resuscitate the infant, but due to the critical condition of the child, doctors transferred the infant to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.
It was reported to the Crockett Police Department that the infant was likely a victim of abuse and would not likely survive.
Child Protective Services was notified and began a joint investigation with the Crockett Police Department.
On Sept. 31, Crockett Police Department detectives met with medical staff and the child’s parents.
Staff reported the infant would not likely survive and the case was definitely one of child abuse. The infant suffered numerous critical internal injuries, including traumatic brain injury, and multiple fractured bones and ribs.
The Child Abuse Team confirmed the injuries were consistent with abuse. The infant died on Oct. 4.
The preliminary cause of death is believed to be abusive head trauma. The body of the child has been taken to Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office for a full autopsy. Results are pending.
Chief Smith would like to express his appreciation for all of the agencies involved in this case, including Child Protective Services, Child Abuse Pediatric Team with Texas Children’s Hospital, the Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Rangers, the Houston County District Attorney’s Office, Houston Police Department – Warrant Extraction Team, Crockett Medical Center – Emergency Room and the Houston County EMS.
“We ask that you keep everyone involved with this investigation in your prayers,” said Smith. “These cases are extremely difficult to deal with as they take an emotional toll on everyone.
“We ask that you keep the siblings and extended family of this infant victim in your prayers, as they have tougher days ahead.”
