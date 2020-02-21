Crockett Police continue to investigate a missing person report received Thursday concerning Faye Lynn Paul, also known as Faye Lynn Weisinger, 79, of Crockett.
Friends and neighbors had not seen Faye in several days and contacted family members, who went to her home to check on her. When family members could not get Faye Lynn to come to the door, they requested a wellness check from local authorities.
Entering the home, law enforcement did not find Faye Lynn, but noticed several things out of place and decided to obtain a search warrant for the premises.
A close friend, Toni Gray, last saw Faye Lynn on Feb. 7, when she asked her to come by to pick up some food she had made for her. “She loves to cook and is always cooking something for someone,” Gray said. “She seemed to be doing well and in reasonably good health.”
Faye Lynn liked to travel, Gray said, and had often went places by herself. But she had done less traveling lately; nor had she mentioned any plans to go away.
Gray also noted she had tried to call her friend, but calls have gone to voice mail. “That’s not really out of the ordinary though, she likes to screen her calls.”
A preliminary investigation confirms Faye Lynn was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 12, in Crockett.
Faye Lynn is a white female, about 5’2” tall and 135 pounds; she has grey hair and blue eyes.
She drives a black 2015 Chevrolet Impala with Texas License Plate FHZ674. Her car also is missing.
Investigators plan to speak with Faye’s nephew, David Wayne Denson, 25. Faye Lynn was reportedly last seen in public with Denson at Walmart in Crockett on Feb. 12.
Sgt. Ryan Martin, of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, said Denson had been released from jail on Feb. 10, after receiving probation for a burglary charge. Houston County District Attorney Donna Gordon Kaspar said Denson had been in court earlier that day and had received 10 years' probation on that burglary charge.
Denson is a white male, standing about 5’11; he weighs about 240 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Denson is wanted only for questioning regarding his aunt.
Denson has ties to the Houston County area, as well as to Louisiana and Mississippi. Denson has a sister who previously lived in Killen and may still reside there.
Friends and family members believe Faye Lynn could be traveling, possibly with Denson, taking him to his sister’s home or another location.
It's possible Faye Lynn decided to go somewhere and is unaware friends and family are worried.
Anyone with information about this case, or the whereabouts of Faye Lynn Paul or David Denson, are encouraged to call the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Rangers are assisting the Crockett PD.
