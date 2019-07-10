Crockett police are searching for a missing girl.
Authorities believe Precious Aaliyah Epps, 16, ran away from home on July 8; her family has not seen her since.
Law enforcement officers believe Epps has assistance.
“Anyone helping to hide a runaway can be charged with harboring a runaway,” Police Chief Clayton Smith said. “If you know, or have any information that can help us locate Precious Epps, please contact our office immediately.”
Harboring a runaway is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.
Epps is 5’ 2” tall and weighs 142 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and gray t-shirt and a black and white baseball cap.
Anyone with information should contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021.
