There is a new business on Palestine's horizon that endeavors to uplift the community and employ veterans and the disabled.
Susan Bauer is working to provide employment opportunities for veterans and people with disabilities in Palestine with a new venture: Crêpes & Coffee.
“Our goal is to offer an independent future and to help them see themselves as capable and valuable members of this community,” said Bauer. “People with disabilities are marked by challenges in their lives and all too often are not valued.
“In our society there are so many misconceptions about employing people that have disabilities.
“Research shows that corporations that hire people with disabilities say that their employees are dependable, reliable, productive and engaged.”
They plan to hire people with disabilities, retired, underaged and veterans.
They also plan to offer carpooling and pay gas expenses for employees to get to and from work.
Bauer and a silent partner have already invested $20,000 in a free-standing building that is being constructed for the cafe to be located next to the Dollar Tree.
With a target opening date of Oct. 19, the cafe will offer sweet and savory crepes, coffee, sandwiches, salads, smoothies and ice cream. They will also offer healthy, gluten-free, vegetarian options.
“One of our goals is to keep our menu items affordable,” said Bauer. “We believe in passing along the generosity that our community has given us.”
Beyond the food and beverages, Bauer plans to offer other opportunities for the community through this venture.
“We are going to include many community experiences like dance classes, events, and other fun and engaging activities for Palestine,” said Bauer. “This will be a fun place to just hang out and get some good food and coffee.”
In order to make this venture come full circle, Bauer and her partner are hoping for some help from the community.
“We can’t do this alone,” she said. “We need some financial help from our community.”
After investing an initial $40,000 into their project, they are hoping to raise the remaining funds they need through crowdsourcing with a GoFundMe page.
Bauer and her partner are looking for other people with a passion to see people with disabilities succeed.
Susan Bauer is retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after 32 years working as a chief of classification/case worker, placing inmates in educational and employment programs. She was promoted to assistant director of Region Two before leaving TDCJ. After retirement, she worked as the manager of Goodwill prior to Crêpes & Coffee.
She looks as this venture as a way to not only their targeted employee pool, but to also bring joy to the community. “Please help us pour happiness into people’s cups,” she said.
To donate, log onto https://www.gofundme.com/f/1pp8m3hj6o
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.