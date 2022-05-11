AUSTIN — Fort Worth mother Crystal Mason was arrested for submitting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election after being released from prison. The vote was never counted, but she was sentenced to five years in prison for election fraud.
On Wednesday, the state’s highest court ordered that decision get another look.
“I am pleased that the court acknowledged issues with my conviction, and am ready to defend myself against these cruel charges,” Mason said in a statement. “My life has been upended for what was, at worst, an innocent misunderstanding of casting a provisional ballot that was never even counted. I have been called to this fight for voting rights and will continue to serve my community.”
During the 2016 presidential election, Mason was on supervised release for a federal tax fraud conviction. When she went to vote in the election, her name was not on the voter rolls, so she filled out and submitted a provisional ballot, per law.
As part of the ballot, she signed an affidavit that states that as a felon, she had completed all of her punishment “including any term of incarceration, parole, supervision, period of probation, or I have been pardoned.”
Advocates on Mason’s behalf say it was an honest mistake because Mason did not know her punishment was technically incomplete. Nonetheless, a trial court convicted her of illegally voting.
Mason’s attorneys, advocates, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and the Texas Civil Rights Project asked the Court of Criminal Appeals to review the conviction. That court found that the state failed to prove that Mason knew she was ineligible to vote when she submitted her provisional ballot and ordered the lower court to review the case under new guidance.
The decision opens up the opportunity for Mason’s conviction to be overturned altogether.
“We are grateful for Crystal’s continued freedom and for the progress made in the fight so far,” said Alison Grinter Allen, Mason’s criminal defense attorney. “There is more work ahead in this fight, but we aren’t tired. The just result is clear, and we have faith that Crystal and all Texans will see a day when they can vote in good faith and without fear that a felony prosecution could be behind any mistake or misunderstanding.”
Hani Mirza, director of the voting rights program at the Texas Civil Rights Project, said he is “hopeful that justice will prevail.”
“This decision gives us hope not just for Ms. Mason, but for the broader fight for the right to vote in Texas,” Mirza said. “In the years since Mason was first charged, certain Texas officials have doubled down on their strategy to create barriers to the ballot box by criminalizing aspects of the voting process and going after people like Ms. Mason who make innocent mistakes.”
