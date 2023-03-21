Culinary excellence thrives at Palestine Regional Medical Center

The number for the hour was 22. An executive luncheon event at Palestine Regional Medical Center’s West Campus saw 22 attendees looking forward to the lunch service prepared by Hospital Housekeeping Systems Dietary Director Chef Rob Wilson and HHS Vice President Chef Drake Stone. The menu started with an appetizer, a perfectly prepared Campechana, or Mexican-style Seafood Cocktail, consisting of perfectly boiled and chilled shrimp, crab and a medley of fresh chopped spicy vegetables.
The main course followed. Attendees were treated to a perfectly seared filet mignon wrapped in applewood-smoked bacon with creamy mashed potatoes, fresh steamed broccoli and a wonderfully seasoned sauce, all served with a fresh sprig of Rosemary.
The dishes were expertly prepared, plated and presented and inspired many “ooohs” and “ahhhs” around the room. All in a day’s work for a couple of talented chefs and their team.
“This was a special event, but it’s what we do pretty much every day,” Wilson said. “We also do a lot of catering. Every day we feed doctors, nurses, administrators and staff, and foremost, of course, our patients.”
Preparing even the simplest meal requires a little planning and timing. Serving culinary excellence for a special event, however, is more akin to an intricate dance. Everything must not only be prepared and seasoned to perfection, but each element must be timed to peak or finish at an exact moment. Add to that the necessity of perfectly planned and executed plating and presentation, and it’s easy to realize the level of skill involved with being a chef and a leader.
“This is what I love to do,” Stone said. “Food has always been my passion. It’s hard work but every day I get to do what I love, so it doesn’t feel like work at all.”
Wilson and Stone both work for HHS, the company contracted to handle PRMC’s food service, but while Stone has only been coming to Palestine for a few months as the Regional Vice President for the area, Wilson has spent the past nine years as Food Service Director for the staff and patients at PRMC. Despite their difference in time spent in the industry, the two chefs have similar stories regarding how they found their way into the culinary world.
“My family owned several restaurants when I was growing up,” Wilson said. “One day, when I was 14, I was washing dishes and bussing tables when a chef walked off the job. My dad said ‘well, here’s your chance,’ and I’ve never looked back.”
That was 35 years ago.
Stone’s culinary genesis was in 2004, just after Hurricane Katrina.
“I lived in Pascagoula, MS and my sophomore year in high school I worked at a restaurant called Scranton’s,” Stone said. “After Katrina one of our chefs didn’t come back and that got my toe in the door. In 2007 I went to a job fair in Biloxi and my career took off from there.”
While neither Wilson nor Stone never attended culinary school or interned for a famous French chef, it’s easy to see that both have invested many hours honing their craft. Not only is their food top-
notch, but it is also presented in the most creative and professional way. “Hard knocks” is how Wilson described his training. Perhaps it is a method that encourages the retention of knowledge and skill. Or maybe it’s simply a “can’t afford to fail” prospect. Either way, trial by fire has served both chefs well.
“Running this department is pretty much the same as if you took a restaurant and dropped it in the middle of a hospital,” Wilson said. “The only difference is that we have to maintain hospital standards of cleanliness. Otherwise it’s very much the same.”
There is one difference, however, when it comes to serving patients.
“Yeah, we have to stay on top of all the special dietary requirements,” Wilson said. “We have one person who is dedicated to ensuring that nothing is missed.”
Chef Wilson serves to both campuses, PRMC’s Café on the main campus is also open to the public from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday for lunch.
“Unless you work in the medical field or are a patient, people don’t think about having lunch at the hospital,” Wilson said. “But we’re serving some amazing food here every day. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy it.”
Wilson and his team are also available for catering. They recently catered a special VIP reception for the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce to much fanfare.
“We are doing what we love and we are here to serve the community,” Wilson said. “It just doesn’t get any better than that.”
For more information on HHS, PRMC’s food service or for catering inquiries call Chef Rob Wilson at 903-731-8997.
