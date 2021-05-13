Life on Mars is coming closer to home this summer. While NASA engineers collect data with the Mars rover Perseverance, kids can explore the possibilities of life on the red planet at Curious Museum’s summer camps in June.
Curious Museum Director Lucinda Presley told the Herald-Press it’s not too early to gear young minds to explore life on Mars.
“Humans will land on Mars by 2030, which is not that far away,” Presley said.
Kids entering the second through fourth grades can attend Mars and Motion 2, which encourages exploration of forces on Earth and the differences on Mars from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 7-12.
“We’ll look at different forms of energy and different ways to make a rover move,” Presley said. “Then they’ll make their own rover and make up science experiments and inventions.”
Students entering third through sixth grades can attend Mars Tinkering 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., June 14-18. Older kids will explore ways to harness resources humans can use, such as water, and encourage them to find solutions on the red planet.
Though the theme of last year’s camps also focused on Mars, this year’s camps will provide different activities.
For example, Tinlering 2 students will explore how to create sustainable water resources, how the human body can survive on Mars, and how to create a greenhouse that will grow things that help humans survive on the red planet.
Parents must register by June 1 and pay the fee of $45 to secure a place for each child. Each camp can enroll up to 15 students.
Camps are taught by experienced teachers, including Janet McCreary of Story Intermediate School, who is leading this year’s Tinkering 2 camp.
Though normally open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Curious has been closed during the pandemic. However, area schools regularly bring students to the site for field trips during the school year, and Presley transports some of the museum’s exhibits to schools so students can explore on their own.
Presley told the Herald-Press that camps will follow COVID safety precautions.
“Curious’ top priority is to provide a safe and healthy environment for our campers as they experience fun, hands-on, and creative activities,” Presley said. “We’re following other leading museums’ policies. Teachers will be masked. Kids don’t have to wear masks, but we hope they will.”
The museum is also open for birthday parties and other groups that are self-isolated, such as TACE (Texas After School Education Centers) students at Southside Elementary, who visit the museum weekly.
For information about the Curious Museum and summer camps, visit www.thecuriousmuseum.org or email curious.imagine@gmail.com.
