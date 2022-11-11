Curious!, Palestine’s science museum for children of all ages, reopens 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The museum will host a grand opening Nov. 19, with a new electric train exhibit for visitors to the Polar Express.
The grand opening features fun activities, refreshments and a prize for each child younger than 18. The museum’s new bicycle-powered train exhibit allows visitors who pedal the bicycle to generate electricity that powers an electric train.
Curious! Is based on the world-class Exploratorium museum in San Francisco and features innovative, thought-stimulating exhibits.
The museum continued hosting school field trips, mobile exhibits, summer camps, birthday parties and other programming throughout the pandemic but has remained closed to the public until now.
“The Curious museum is an exciting hands-on museum designed for individuals and families, for anyone who has ever been curious,” Presley said. “It engages preschoolers through adults in fun, engaging, and educational experiences that promote important creative and innovative thinking skills."
Presley said Curious! was closed during the pandemic due to the high-touch nature of its exhibits.
“Curious has been closed on Saturdays during the pandemic because it is a high-touch museum where it has been difficult to keep visitors safe,” Presley said. “However, during this period Curious maintained its presence through camps and birthday parties, in addition to on-site and mobile field trips, all with self-contained groups.”
Curious! also offers a collection of thought-stimulating toys, books, and kits for purchase.
Curious! Was developed by the nonprofit Institute of Creativity Empowering Education Success Foundation, which is dedicated to fostering creativity and innovative thinking skills.
Curious is located at 1301 S. Royall St. in Palestine.
Admission is $8 for children and students younger than 18 and $10 for adults.
Family and group discounts are available and children two and younger are free.
For information visit www.thecuriousmuseum.org, email curious.imagine@gmail.com, or follow Curious Museum on Facebook.
