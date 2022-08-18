Cutshaw Chevrolet marks 30 years

The year 1992 was a red-letter year on many fronts. Jay Leno succeeded Johnny Carson on the Tonight Show. “A Few Good Men,” “Scent of a Woman” and “Wayne’s World” hit the cinemas. Stone Temple Pilots, Dr. Dre and George Strait released milestone albums and the Dallas Cowboys were on their way to the first Superbowl victory of their 90s dynasty.
It was also the year that Bill Rogers Chevrolet in Grapeland became Cutshaw Chevrolet.
“Some days it feels like we’ve been doing this for a while,” said owner and General Manager Michael Cutshaw. “But it certainly doesn’t feel like 30 years.”
Cutshaw and his family have seen a lot of changes over the years.
“It really doesn’t look like the same place anymore,” Cutshaw said. “For years the lot was dirt and gravel with an asphalt driveway. Chevrolet eventually made all dealerships upgrade their facilities to a more uniform look and design. It really changed everything.”
Aside from the beautifully paved lot, the building facade and renovated interior, a few things have stayed the same.
“Our cover sheets and buyers’ orders are the same ones we’ve used for 30 years,” Cutshaw said. “We’ve tried new ones that are more modern, but we keep going back to the originals. I suppose if it isn’t broken there’s no need to fix it.”
Another fixture that hasn’t changed is bookkeeper Tanya Musick. Tanya (pronounced ‘Tanna’) started with the dealership a year before the Cutshaw family came aboard.
“I started working for Bill in 1991,” Musick said. “I had no idea at the time that I was starting a 30-year career, but I have loved working for the Cutshaws.”
Musick has seen a few changes over the years as well.
“When I first started here it was all paper. Everything was in ledger books,” Musick said. “Computers came along and changed everything. It’s so much easier now.”
Of course, change doesn’t come without a measure of skepticism.
“I’m not one for change,” Musick said with a laugh. “But that was a good one!”
This year is a milestone in more ways than one for the Cutshaws. In 1997 Michael and Amy Cutshaw were married. This year they will celebrate their 25th anniversary and have been working as a team the entire time.
“We’ve raised our family here,” Cutshaw said. “Actually, several families spent time here. We’ve watched a generation grow up.”
The Cutshaw family has always gone to great lengths to support their community. Cutshaw Chevrolet sponsors many events in Grapeland and surrounding communities every year. They actively support area schools and provide vehicles for parades and other events.
Perhaps the most telling evidence of the Cutshaw family’s commitment to their community occurred just a few years after they purchased the dealership when they petitioned the City of Grapeland to extend the city limits to include the dealership so that Grapeland could benefit from the taxes that they would then pay.
“I think it was around ’96,” Cutshaw said. “It was our intention from the start. We wanted to make sure the city would benefit from us being here. Grapeland has always been so good to us, and we wanted to give back.”
Recent years have seen a massive change in the way car dealerships have to do business in general, and Cutshaw Chevrolet is no exception. A semiconductor shortage, which was caused by the COVID pandemic, has seen the lot go from teeming with inventory to being almost barren. But while lot inventory is almost non-existent, business is still moving forward as usual.
“You know, the lot looks horrible, but we are getting in between five to 10 new vehicles a week,” Cutshaw said. “We’re getting transport trucks, but you can look at our inbound list; Every vehicle coming in has a name by it. New vehicles rarely make it to the lot. They go to make ready and then they’re gone. We really can’t complain. It would just be nice to have some stuff on the lot for people to look at.”
But the more things change, the more they stay the same. Regardless of whether customers buy from the lot, from the inbound list or place a factory order, purchasing a vehicle from Cutshaw Chevrolet is always a great experience.
“A long time ago we were sitting around thinking about how buying a car was such a hassle when we were growing up,” Cutshaw said. “Somebody said ‘It doesn’t have to be difficult. It isn’t brain surgery.’ That almost became our slogan, but we decided on ‘Keeping it Simple.’ And that’s what we do. We just try to make it easy for everyone.”
Cutshaw Chevrolet is located at 10116 US Highway 287 South in Grapeland. For more information call them at 866-244-9845 or visit their website at www.cutshawchevrolet.com.
