Fifth generation Texan and Dallas native, Don Huffines, wants to bring Texas’ swagger back.
“That’s my campaign,” said Huffines who wants to challenge Republican incumbent Greg Abbott for the gubernatorial candidacy. “Leadership, no excuses. We are going to get our swagger back. We are going to prove what it means to be sovereign.”
In an interview on Monday, Huffines said that Abbott is not a real Republican.
“Greg Abbott doesn’t believe in our Republican party platform,” he said. “He doesn’t believe in our Republican party principles. He just doesn’t.
“This really defines this campaign. Our legislative priorities are put together by tens of thousands of Republicans. We vote on every one of them at their state convention and our county conventions and our precinct conventions. It is indicative of what we are dealing with in our state. We are dealing with career politicians. We are dealing with people who are not Republicans.”
Huffines said that to only accomplish two or three legislative priorities a session shows that these are “RHINOS”--Republicans in name only.
“If you only believe in 20-30% of the legislative priorities of the Republican party, I’ve got Democrats who believe in that much of it,” he said.
The real estate developer served in the Texas State Senate representing District 16 from 2015-2019. During that time he worked on legislation supporting term limits, school choice, constitutional carry and pro-life measures.
He is now making the case that Texas needs him at the helm to fix the border problem and to accomplish his second priority—to eliminate property taxes.
“I try to communicate to everyone this is the most important election in ‘22 and it might be one of the most significant elections in the history of our country because the only chance we have of securing that border is a courageous governor of Texas,” he said. Obviously the federal government is never going to secure the border.”
Huffines said he is the only candidate or governor with a clearly defined plan to do it. Part of his plan includes finishing Trump’s wall.
“The most significant thing I am going to do is use the U.S. Constitution, that would be Article I, Section 10. It was written specifically for any state to be able to stop an invasion. This is unarguably an invasion. We have about 2 million un-apprehended illegals flood into Texas in a 12-month period,” he said.
He said he will use the national guard to secure the Rio Grande River and 25 bridges over the river. Another critical piece, he said, would be to stop all inbound commercial traffic from Mexico to put economic pressure on the country.
“We can’t secure the border without Mexico cooperating and that’s going to be the hammer to make them cooperate,” he said. “If anybody gets across the river, we are going to load them up and take them back across. I am going to do in 30 days what no one has ever done in this country—and that is to secure that border.”
His secondary goal of eliminating property taxes is a mathematical equation, he said.
To eliminate it completely would take 8-10 years to phase it out and would require a constitutional amendment and final approval of the plan would come from voters. He said the plan involves limiting annual state spending to no more than a 2% increase and using the 7-8% annual state revenue to buy down property tax. This would account for around $7 billion a year and would have to be supplemented with increased sales tax.
He likened paying current property taxes to just renting property from the government.
“You just rent it,” he said. “They have a first lien on it. You can’t ever pay it off and you don’t ever know what the rent is going to be.”
Huffines said it is important to understand the fundamental role of government, to defend God-given liberties. “Our liberties don’t come from the government. They are inalienable rights, not privileges,” he said.
It is one of the issues he has with Abbott and his response during the current pandemic.
“He shredded the Constitution,” Huffines said about Abbott closing things down, issuing mask mandates and enforcing restrictions during the early days of coronavirus.
“I would never deny someone their liberties or freedoms. I would never have a mask mandate. Period,” he said. “I would never allow government entities to have a mask mandate. I would never mandate vaccines or allow any government to mandate vaccines.”
He also said he doesn’t believe school districts should be in a position to decide on mask mandates, but that everyone has the liberty to choose.
Huffines has been married for 34 years to Mary Catherine and is a conservative Catholic with five children—four boys and one girl who were all homeschooled.
He graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in finance. Huffines is also an avid outdoorsman and hunter and owns Huffhines Communities with his twin brother Phillip.
He said the campaign is ahead of where he expected at this point, reporting $9 million raised in nine weeks. He has been endorsed by Senator Rand Paul, former national Trump spokesperson Katrina Pierson and more than 500 prominent conservative activists from across the state.
“We are on a path to victory and it’s really exciting,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.