AUSTIN — Dallas inmate Yeshmel James Wright has been arrested and charged with federal violations related to a conspiracy to use drones and mail to smuggle drugs and contraband into a state prison, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Friday.
Wright, 35, appeared in federal court this week and was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana. If convicted, Wright faces up to life in federal prison, a news release said.
TDCJ officials said 42 individuals have been indicted on multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute drugs, money laundering, firearms violations, operating an aircraft to further drug trafficking, and robbery. The investigation resulted in the seizure of multiple kilograms of methamphetamine, heroin, “M30” fentanyl pills and synthetic marijuana, as well as approximately $150,000 in cash, jewelry and vehicles, officials said.
TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said the seizure was made possible through local, state and federal law enforcement coordination.
“I hope this indictment resonates with others who may want to smuggle contraband into our secure facilities,” Collier said in a statement. “TDCJ will continue to work closely with the Office of Inspector General and federal authorities to combat criminal enterprises behind the prison walls.”
Wright is currently in the Fannin County Detention Center on a federal bench warrant. He was sentenced to 30 years in state prison in 2009 for aggravated robbery and eight years for burglary out of Dallas County, the release said.
