Dangerous dry conditions contribute to three major fires Sunday

Fire departments across Anderson County raced to put out three fast burning fires Sunday, Aug. 20.
According to Anderson County Emergency Management Coordinator Christina Crockett, at around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, a fire was reported at the chicken farm on FM 3328, near the Beto and Powledge unites of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Two empty chicken houses were on fire and the fire had spread to the grass.
Crockett said it is unknown at this time why the houses were on fire.
Westside, Tennessee Colony, Tucker, Montalba, Bradford, Bethel-Cayuga and Palestine Southside Volunteer Fire Departments all responded. The Texas Forest Service brought in four dozer crews and air support.
Crockett said all was contained by Monday morning, however fire crews were still doing “mop up.” Mopping up refers to walking the entire fire scene, hitting hot sports or removing fuel that hasn’t burned. This ensures that there will not be any rekindle or fire break back out at the scene. The scene won’t be cleared this is done and the incident Commander is happy with everything.
Crockett said this fire burned around an estimated 350 acres, and the two empty chicken houses. No homes were lost and there were no reported injuries.
Crockett said a fire on ACR 185/187 in the Slocum area was still active Monday. This fire was called out as a vehicle fire at 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.
This approximate 30 acre fire is being fought by Slocum Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas Fire Service. The 84 East and Elkhart Volunteer Fire Departments were part of the initial fire response as well.
They have been using air support on this one as well. Crockett said no structures have been lost and no injuries have been reported at this time.
There was another fire reported a fire around 8:50 p.m. Sunday on ACR 2139 in a wooded area that had been recently logged. Palestine-Southside, Elkhart and Tucker Volunteer Fire Departments all responded. The Texas Fire Service put a dozer line around it to contain it. Crockett reported that this fire is under control and no homes were lost and there were no injuries reported due to this fire.
“I just ask that the communities stay vigilant and continue not to burn during this extreme dry time,” Crockett said. “We are at critical fire danger in the county and no rain in sight at this moment. No burning, be careful with grilling - stay with your grill while in use and have a water source ready, don’t let your chains drag on your trailers and do not throw cigarettes out the window.”
Crockett also asked residents to support their volunteer fire departments.
“They are working hard and sometimes more than one fire in one day,” Crockett said “They are short on personnel, always looking for new volunteers, and working in some cases twice as hard. Help by staying out of the area if there is an active fire so that they can do what they do best, fight fire and protect all of us."
The Anderson County Commissioners Court issued a 90-day burn ban July 24.
In Texas, local governments have the authority to take such action to protect residents. When drought conditions threaten public safety, a county judge or commissioners can impose a ban, or restrictions, on outdoor burning.
Officials could lift the ban, if the county gets a lot of moisture.
Violating the ban ordinance constitutes a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
As of Monday, Aug. 21, Anderson County’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index registered 763 – which is within the 600-800 range associated with severe drought and conditions for rapidly spreading wildfires that are difficult to contain.
Texas A&M Forest Service increased the state Wildland Fire Preparedness level to four Aug. 8. Officials said the increase was made as wildfire activity and the growing potential for wildfires becomes more severe, making them harder to control. There are five preparedness levels.
“The decision to move to a Preparedness Level 4 indicates that the complexity of wildfires across Texas is increasing to where they require more time, personnel and equipment to contain and put out,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service fire chief.
