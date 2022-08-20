Michelle Staubach Grimes, daughter of famed quarterback Roger Staubach, will be speaking about her battles with mental illness at the NAMI Greater Athens luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the First United Methodist Church in Athens.
NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is launching a new season in the Greater Athens area with the hopes of bringing a unique opportunity to support “Breaking the Silence” against mental illness in our community. The goal is to help with the rising need for mental health programs and services in the area.
Mental illnesses can be defined as medical conditions that can disrupt a person’s thinking, feeling, mood, ability to relate to others, and daily function. One in four adults and one in ten children-approximately 60 million Americans-experiences a mental health disorder in any year.
Mental illnesses include, but are not limited to, depression, schizophrenia, anxiety, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, posttraumatic stress disorder, and others.
Grimes, who struggles with depression and anxiety, has an amazing story to tell which begins when she was a child. Her father’s words, “There is nothing you can ever do that would make me stop loving you,” are what has encouraged her to open up and break the stigma behind mental illness.
Even though she was in a famous family, her childhood was actually pretty normal. Staubach would make sure he was home by 5 p.m. and he took the kids to school. Her parents were a strong couple and devoted to the family.
In first grade, Grimes had obsessions about death and would cry all the time. Once in fifh grade, she became obsessive compulsive about hand washing and praying and was convinced she had a brain tumor. She didn’t really confront her battles and what was happening internally until she was in her 30s and had her last child. Her internist informed her she needed to address what was going on inside and she began seeing a psychiatrist and taking medication.
Grimes is now in her 50s and wants others to know they are not alone. Her story is much more detailed and she will be expanding on her experience, strength, and hope at the “Breaking the Silence” Luncheon.
She is also the author of two children's books and signed editions will be available for purchase at the event. The core of her first children's story is about finding your purpose, being kind, and thanking people and the second book is about trying new things.
NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. The organization began with two moms who met in 1977 to discuss their similar challenges raising children with a mental illness.
They decided to assemble people with similar concerns and by 1979, NAMI was formed to further reduce the stigma and discrimination associated with mental illness. Currently, NAMI has over 1,000 affiliate groups composed of those suffering from mental illnesses, friends and family members of those, and professionals.
NAMI Greater Athens looks forward to working with faith communities, law enforcement, individuals, and families to create awareness and support for those suffering from mental illness. With the assistance of those attending the luncheon and those sponsoring, these programs can be brought to the community sooner.
Sponsorship opportunities for the luncheon are available in levels ranging up to $10,000 for the Presenting Sponsor that includes four reserved tables signed books, a large banner, and more.
Regular ticket prices are $30 and for more information about sponsoring the vision of NAMI Greater Athens or for tickets, please call 903-675-3380 or visit www.namitexas.org/nami-texas-of-greater-athens.
