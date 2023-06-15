J. Kirk and Ruth Davis celebrated a major milestone on June 9 as their Golden Anniversary finally arrived.
Palestine native Ruth Ledbetter and self-described Army Brat/Yankee Davis met in San Francisco and began a courtship that continued to New York where they were finally engaged. They were married at the Presidio of San Francisco on June 9,1973.
An extraordinary life together followed as Kirk constructed a wonderfully successful career as a marketing designer and artist while Ruth became a renowned Lyric Soprano. In recent years Kirk expertise has been invaluable to local organizations such as the Anderson County Historical Association and the Dogwood Arts Council.
In observance of the Davis' 50th Anniversary, the Dogwood Arts Council is "instigating" a celebratory dinner at 6:45 p.m. Friday, June 16 at Queen St Grille inside the Redlands Building in Historic Downtown Palestine.
"Kirk brings so much to the Dogwood Arts Council and to the community, and we are so excited to celebrate his and Ruth's milestone anniversary with them," said Celia Polster, DAC Director. "There is just so much to celebrate about Kirk and Ruth, and we hope everyone who knows and appreciates them will come out and celebrate with us."
Those wishing to join the celebration are encouraged to call Queen St Grille at 903-723-2404 to reserve a spot.
"You can work out with Jean Mollard whatever you might wish to contribute to the couple, whether a portion of their dinner, a bottle of champagne or whatever you feel is appropriate," Polster said. "And Kirk will have copies of his book, “Beauty and the Hero,” on hand to sign as well."
Kirk said reaching the 50-year mark in a relationship is certainly not rocket science.
"You simply stay true to the five most important words in a marriage," Kirk said. “Yes, dear, whatever you say.”
Wiser words may never have been uttered.
