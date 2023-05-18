Davis recognized for years of dedication, service

Anderson County Commissioners Court recently recognized the service and dedication of Sharon Davis following her resignation from the Anderson County Cherokee County Enrichment Services Board of Trustees.
County Judge Carey McKinney praised Davis' commitment and dedication during her many years of service.
"Sharon has served in that capacity for 18 years,” McKinney said. “She has a lot of dedication and she works actually as an Assistant Victim's Advocate in the District Attorney's office. She also works with a therapy dog with the victims. She was also with Palestine Independent School District for 45 years in Special Education. It takes special people to do certain jobs and she is a very special person. I thought it would be appropriate if the court could recognize her with a certificate."
Davis was presented with a certificate of appreciation by Judge McKinney, surrounded by the County Commissioners.
"I just want to encourage you all in Commissioners Court to continue your support of ACCESS," Davis said. "It is a wonderful thing to have. When I first got on the board, we didn't have anything like that in Anderson County because the Commissioners Court back then wouldn't support it. But it started, and I hope you all have an opportunity to hear from some of the people it's helped."
Palestine Police Sergeant Joe Tinsley was unanimously approved by the Commissioners Court to replace Davis on the board for a two-year term.
