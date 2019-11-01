Judge Michael Davis of the 369th Judicial District Court has been elected to membership in the Fellows of the Texas Bar Foundation.
Foundation Fellows are selected based on professional achievements and commitment to improving the justice system in Texas.
Selection as a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation is restricted to members of the State Bar of Texas. Each year the top one-third of one percent of Texas attorneys are invited to become Fellows. Once nominees are selected, they must be elected by the Texas Bar Foundation Board of Trustees. Membership has grown from an initial 255 Charter Members in 1965 to more than 10,000 Fellows today.
The Texas Bar Foundation is the nation's largest charitably funded bar foundation.
Founded in 1965 to assist the public and improve the law profession, the Texas Bar Foundation has used the financial contributions of its members to build a strong justice system for all Texans.
So far, the Texas Bar Foundation has distributed more than $20 million to assist nonprofit organizations in Texas with justice-related programs and services.
