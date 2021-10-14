Dead Cat Ranch wants to invite you on a journey away from chaos and stress to relax and play on its 1,200-acre ranch in the piney woods of East Texas. It's the perfect blend of adventure and unwinding from it all.
“We have been a family-owned ranch for over 40 years but have recently offered unique Airbnb stays such as vintage Airstreams and cabins,” said Stacy Betts, one of the owners. “Each stay at Dead Cat Ranch includes a Polaris Ranger to get around in, fishing, paddleboat, miles of ATV trails, pool, hot tub, axe throwing, archery, target shooting, games, hammocks, fire pits, grills and more.”
The ranch also offers horseback riding, gun rentals, clay shooting, ATV rentals, and firearm training courses for an additional fee.
“We currently are in the makings for a new long distance gun range with a tactical course, a new cabin, RV spots, and renovations that will only enhance our guest's experience,” she said.
Dead Cat Ranch is only a few miles from Palestine down FM 315 and hosted its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 6 with over 300 people on site.
Betts said she is hoping to have opportunities to host businesses who are interested in corporate retreats and team building events. The entire ranch can be rented for weekend getaways or even wedding destination.
“We are also excited to support Palestine and help it become an even stronger, thriving community,” she said.
Since opening up in just June of 2021, Dead Cat Ranch has already received over 50 five-star reviews and plans to continue the five-star experience to all of its future guests.
The ranch has a unique name that is currently a mystery.
Betts said the ranch is offering a contest in relation to the name’s origin. They are seeking creative stories about how Dead Cat Ranch came up with its name, preferably the kind of story that would be told around a campfire.
The winner will receive a weekend package stay at the ranch. To participate, entrants must keep their stories to around 500 words or less and be sure that it is appropriate for most audiences. Details for entry can be found on their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/deadcatranchtx
Dead Cat Ranch is owned by Stacy and Josh Betts along with Becky Spencer and Jerry Spencer.
