The last day to register to vote or make a change of address for the May 2021 city and school elections is Thursday, April 1. If you have moved, changed apartments or your name, your voter information must be updated.
Early voting for the May 1 election will run from April 19 to 27, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 20. The last day to receive ballots by mail is Saturday, May 1.
Anderson County Election Officer Casey Brown warns residents about third party voter registration websites or invites.
Register to vote or update your information through the county you reside in.
The proper ways to update or change your address/name, if you are already registered to vote currently with your county are:
• making the change on the back of the voter registration certificate and mailing it to the county voter registrar;
• submitting a new application form to the voter registrar and checking the box for “change;”
• writing a letter to the voter registrar explaining the change of address; or
• submitting a change of name/address in person.
If a voter moves to another county, they must re-register in the new county of residence.
On the ballot for Palestine Mayor are: District 5 Council Member Dana Goolsby, Tony Renee Willis and District 2 Council Member Mitchell Jordan. Current Mayor Steve Presley will not see reelection.
Candidates for City Council District 2 are: Ava Harmon, Barbara Jordan, and Melody Jordan Knowles.
District 4 candidates are: Incumbent Joe Baxter and Dustin E. Frazier.
District 6 candidates are: Justin K. Florence and Langdon Elliott.
For Palestine Independent School Board of Trustees, incumbent Dyna Tutt is running unopposed for Place 1 and incumbent Brandon Sheeley is opposed for Place 2 by Michael Garcia.
The last day to file as a write-in candidate was Tuesday, Feb. 16.
For more election information, contact Casey Brown at 903-723-7438.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.