The deadline to register to vote for the upcoming city and Texas Constitutional Amendments elections are fast approaching. The next election in Anderson County is set for May 7, and will include two statewide Constitutional Amendments and the city of Palestine General and Special Elections, held jointly.
The last day to register to vote or make a change of address for the May 2022 city and school elections is Thursday, April 7. If you have moved, changed apartments or your name, your voter information must be updated.
Early voting for the May 7 election will run from Monday, April 25 through Tuesday, May 3, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. Early Voting will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 703 N Mallard, with extended hours to be determined, if applicable.
The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 26. The last day to receive ballots by mail is Saturday, May 7.
Register to vote or update your information through the county you reside in.
The proper ways to update or change your address/name, if you are already registered to vote currently with your county are:
• making the change on the back of the voter registration certificate and mailing it to the county voter registrar;
• submitting a new application form to the voter registrar and checking the box for “change;”
• writing a letter to the voter registrar explaining the change of address; or
• submitting a change of name/address in person.
If a voter moves to another county, they must re-register in the new county of residence.
There are two propositions on the ballot for the May election. They are:
• Proposition Number 1 – proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of property taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled in order to reflect any statutory reduction in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the person’s homestead from the preceding tax year.
• Proposition Number 2 – proposes a constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from property taxes for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.
On the city ballot for Palestine Mayor are:
Ava Harmon
Justin Florence
Alex Nemar
Mitchell Jordan
Vickey L. Chivers
Candidates for City Council District 5 are:
Krissy Clark
Jason H. Chapman
The elections for District 1 and District 3 were cancelled Feb. 22, since Sean Conner and Vickey L. Chivers the loan candidates, respectively, for these positions.
Palestine Independent School Board of Trustees Jeffrey Schwab, Place 3, Kurt Herrington, Place 4 and Davi Killion Ingram, Place 5, were all unopposed and its election was cancelled.
For more election information, contact Casey Brown at 903-723-7438.
