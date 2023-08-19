Monday is the last day to apply to run for Palestine’s vacant District 3 City Councilmember position.
Those interested in representing their neighbors in District 3 must submit a completed application to the City Secretary no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21.
As of Friday, Aug. 18, James Smith, Consandra Kay McMorris Caston, Tabitha Roberts Enge and Janice Hall had all signed up to run for this position.
The special election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7.
The deadline to be registered to vote in this election is Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Voters may register at the Anderson County Elections Office, 703 N. Mallard Street, Suite 116 in Palestine.
The district seat became vacant in March when the late District 3 Councilwoman Vickey Chivers passed away.
Councilmembers serve for a period of two years with elections being held in even numbered years for Districts 1, 3 and 5 and in odd numbered years for Districts 2, 4 and 6.
The current term for the District 3 council position expires in 2024 and will be subject to the General Election in May 2024.
The city charter allows for only one appointment per fiscal year. That appointment was used to fill the vacancy in District 4 due to the resignation of councilman Dustin Frazier who relocated his family outside of District 4. Councilman Kenneth Davidson was appointed to fill the vacant seat.
District 3 comprises the mid-western portion of Palestine. A map of the District can be found on the city’s website at: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/
City Council meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each Month in the City Hall Council Chambers. Works sessions are scheduled based upon necessity prior to the regularly scheduled meetings.
Qualified residents interested in applying may complete an application, which is available at City Hall located at 504 N. Queen Street and can also be found on the city website at:
https://link.edgepilot.com/s/.
The following are the qualifications for residents interested in becoming a Palestine City Council member:
• Must be a resident citizen of the city of Palestine.
• Must be at least 21 years of age.
• Must have been a resident of the city of Palestine and the applicable district for a period of 12 months immediately preceding the election.
• And must be a qualified voter of the State of Texas.
For more information call City Secretary April Jackson at 903-731-8414.
