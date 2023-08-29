Paint Palestine Pink has an early t-shirt deadline of Saturday, Sept. 2 this year.
Paint Palestine Pink is an annual community-wide fun run and walk on Loop 323 that raises money for cancer screenings of all types for uninsured and underinsured patients in Anderson County and the surrounding area.
“Wear your best pink and come join the fun,” said Gerri Lee Peoples, event co-founder. “Or come cheer on our walkers. There are so many great ways to be involved. Decorate a porta-potty and win the golden Toilet trophy. Set up a Vendor booth hand out your business swag to our runners at the event. This is our 13th year and we have more amazing sponsors this year.”
According to Peoples, all monies stay local to help those in our community for all types of cancer testing for non-insured or under insured.
“We started out with just mammograms and now with community support we can offer grants for all types of testing,” Peoples said.
The event includes a 10.5 mile at 7:30 a.m., a 5K at 8:30 a.m., and a 1 Mile run/walk at 9:30 a.m. near Texas Oncology at 3415 S Loop 256 in Palestine.
Registration
This year’s event is set for Saturday, Oct. 7 with the theme “Run with me in ‘23.”
Packet pickup is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 at Texas Oncology.
Race day registration will be held at 6:30 a.m. and vendors will be in place by 7 p.m. The event will kick off with an opening prayer and warm up at 7:15 a.m.
A closing ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. or when the last participant crosses the finish line.
A number of opportunities are available for sponsors, who can set up a tent at the runner/walker expo, decorate a Port-A-John, contribute swag items, sponsor t-shirts or rest stops or Adopt A Mile. Local businesses can sponsor the event at platinum, gold, silver, or bronze levels, from $1,500 to $500.
Everyone must register by Sept. 2 to be guaranteed a t-shirt. The registration fee is nonrefundable.
Children are invited to participate and must be registered. There is no fee for children younger than 8 and all children younger than 16 must be accompanied by a parent.
Paint Palestine Pink began in 2010 as a fundraiser for free mammograms but its scope gradually increased to include screenings for all types of cancer. It has since grown into a 501(c) nonprofit organization that has raised more than $300,000.
The organization is run by volunteers and donates 100% of its funds to provide cancer screenings. Besides mammograms, the organization funds PET scans, CAT scans, biopsies and MRIs. Paint Palestine Pink partners with Palestine Regional Medical Center where testing is mostly done by local general surgeons.
Persons who apply to receive a cancer screening qualify according to income and insurance status. Applicants must provide a valid driver’s license or identification number and a physician’s order for the diagnostic procedure.
Sign up to participate in Paint Palestine Pink or complete an application to receive a free cancer screening at www.paintpalestinepink.org.
Vendors should contact Justin Harris at 903-922-9927. Those wishing to decorate a porta-potty should call Gerri Lee Peoples 903-922-9623.
