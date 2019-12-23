State Rep. Garnet Coleman (D-Houston) plans to hold statewide hearings next year to help shape a jail reform agenda for legislators to consider when they reconvene in 2021.
Reforms will take aim at knotty problems, identified by a Herald-Press investigation, that are causing a troubling growth in custodial deaths in Texas.
Coleman said new reforms would not focus on establishing additional state standards, laws, or legislation, but on ensuring that local jails follow the standards and best practices that are already in place.
“This isn't the Sandra Bland Act: Part two,” Coleman said. “We're focused on strengthening provisions at the jail level.
“Sheriffs are elected officials. They are ultimately responsible for what happens in their jails. It's up to the public to hold them accountable for doing their jobs.
“It's spelled out in the Constitution,” Coleman said. “Do we really need another statute or a whole new bureaucracy?”
Coleman, a founding member of the Criminal Justice Reform Caucus, said he intends to help make substantial changes to criminal justice when the Legislature convenes in January, 2021.
Texas accounts for 10 percent of all in-custody deaths in the United States, and will reach a record number of deaths this year – nearly 115. Previous year totals did not exceed 100.
The vast majority of those inmates were pre-trial detainees who had not been convicted.
The Bland Act of 2017 established sorely needed training standards and protocols for identifying, diverting, and treating mentally ill prisoners. It also requires jailers to complete de-escalation and mental health training.
The law passed two years after Bland, 28, was found hanged in a Waller County jail cell. In 2016, Bland's family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the county jail for $1.9 million. Waller County had not followed required procedures, including time checks and mental health training for employees.
Due to a lack of oversight and accountability, however, the Bland Act reforms have not been enforced.
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards reviews each in-custody death to determine any violations of state jail standards. TCJS, however, employs only four inspectors for Texas' 250 county jails. Nor does TCJS have the authority to levy fines or punish transgressions.
In addition to TCJS, an outside law-enforcement agency must investigate all custodial deaths. The agency, however, usually the Texas Rangers, is looking for criminal wrongdoing, not negligence.
Rhonda Newsome's death last year in the Anderson County Jail is a case-in-point.
She died in a holding cell, nearly seven hours after hospital staff alerted jail medical personnel her blood tests indicated danger of imminent death, a Texas Rangers investigation showed.
Newsome had pleaded for up to five days for jailers to transport her the hospital. When she was found unresponsive, jailers attempted to use a malfunctioning defibrillator on her.
Anderson County Sheriff Greg Taylor has repeatedly refused to comment on the incident, or share surveillance video or other documents. The sheriff's office even refused to give Newsome's son his mother's jail medical records.
No one in Anderson County was held accountable for Rhonda Newsome's death, despite the negligence uncovered by the Texas Rangers. Newsome's family, however, has filed a federal $10-million dollar wrongful death suit against the county, Taylor, and the jail medical provider.
The problem of negligence goes far beyond Anderson County.
In November, the Herald-Press' Death Without Conviction series reported widespread negligence in county jails around Texas, including inadequate monitoring, falsification of time logs, excessive force, ignored pleas for help, and failure to recognize or treat mental illness.
Skirting state standards also has resulted in undercounts of custodial deaths. Despite a law requiring jails report all deaths in custody to the commission, many have gone unreported, a self-evaluation report by TCJS states. Some sheriffs have, erroneously, argued inmates were not technically “in-custody” when they died because they weren't inside the jail.
Even worse, to avoid reporting in-custody deaths, some counties release acutely ill prisoners on a personal-recognizance bond, unsigned by the inmate, so that they don't die while in custody, TCJS officials stated in their report.
By “bonding-out” a terminal inmate, county jails alleviate themselves of both a state review and criminal investigation.
With county officials, in any way, circumvent the reporting of in-custody deaths it results in an undercount.
Coleman said sheriffs must examine jail applications more carefully.
“It is the responsibility of the sheriffs to hire the best possible candidates, regardless of minimum state standards,” he said. “There must also be a tougher screening process on who gets to be a jailer – period.”
Pay affects the quality of applicants, however, and sheriffs don't control their budgets. Elected county commissioners control the budgets of the sheriff's office.
“Voters have to remember that,'' Brandon Wood, executive director of TCJS, told the Herald-Press.
Dana Claitor, executive director of the Texas Jail Project, said the biggest obstacle to jail reform is public opinion. The non-profit Texas Jail Project advocates for better jail conditions and other criminal justice reforms.
“The voters are living in a bubble,” Claitor said. “People aren't willing to take a good look at what's happening in their counties and hold sheriffs and county commissioners responsible.”
“People have to understand a jail is an important part of the community,” she said. “They ignore the fact that innocent and mentally ill people make up the majority of those incarcerated. By doing so, they're punishing the weakest among us.”
