The official number of in-custody deaths in Texas, the nation's highest, is under-counted, state records show.
Officials from the Office of Attorney General and Texas Commission on Jail Standards told the Herald-Press Thursday they will meet within a week to discuss problems with reporting jail deaths and discrepancies on the lists of their two agencies.
Counties are required by law to report in-custody deaths to both the OAG and TCJS, but 14 deaths on the OAG list aren't noted on the larger TCJS list. The TCJS list is generally considered the official count.
That's troubling because Texas, with more than 100 officially reported jail deaths a year, already accounts for more than 10 percent of in-custody deaths nationwide.
As of late September, TCJS reported 83 in-custody this year, putting Texas on track for its deadliest year ever. (The OAG reported 51 deaths.)
Making matters worse, given the discrepancies between the two lists, it's possible some county jail deaths aren't even reported to the state, OAG spokesperson Kayleigh Date told the Herald-Press Thursday.
Failure to report an in-custody death is a class “B” misdemeanor, punishable by up to 180 days in jail, and a $2,000 fine.
Neither the TCJS nor the OAG prosecute this crime. Instead, Date said, those not in compliance are reported to local authorities.
“We report these cases to the local district attorneys,” she said. “Our involvement ends there, unless we are asked for assistance.”
State officials will discuss how to improve communication between TCJS and OAG. The meeting was planned after the Herald-Press raised questions about discrepancies on the two lists.
Both agencies have offices in the same building st 300 W. 15th St. in Austin. Even so, TCJS and the OAG do not, as a matter of protocol, check either other's lists.
TCJS Executive Director Brandon Wood told the Herald-Press last month his agency regularly interacted with the OAG several years ago. It stopped due to lack of funding and staff.
After receiving a budget increase this year, however, he said fact-checking between the two agencies is “definitely one of the things we have to get back to.”
