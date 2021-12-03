The December Dogwood Jamboree features the annual Youth Talent Search Finals and a special performance by an official United States military bagpipes player at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Palestine High School Auditorium, 1600 South Loop 256.
Titled “Just in Time for Christmas,” the family-friendly program features classic country western melodies and Christmas music.
Master Sergeant Martha “Marti” L. Mace is an official US military bagpipe player. Her performance includes patriotic and holiday music.
The show also features a cadre of regular and guest performers from around East Texas.
Guest performers also include Sonya Stevenson, Cameron Fulp, Eric Maler, and Liz Gallant.
The youth competition features repeat performances by winners of this year’s three previous three shows who compete for the final prize.
The Gent Mountain Grassburs, an instrumental group of three brothers from Palestine, won the June contest with an instrumental medley. Vocalist Ruby Abell of Tyler won at the August youth contest with her performance of “Jolene.” Vocalist Nathan James of Trinity and a former resident of Palestine won the October Youth Talent Search with the country classic, “When the Last Teardrop Falls.” All three acts are competing for the title of Jamboree Talent Show Artist of the Year. The final winner(s) will receive a plaque and a cash prize.
The Jamboree’s Youth Talent Search is open throughout the year to contestants younger than 18 who audition prior to each quarterly performance. Audience members vote on the winner for each show and they advance to compete in the December finals.
Jamboree producer Dan Manuel says the competition improves opportunities for youth who can gain experience performing. Some former contestants have launched successful musical careers, including Kadie Lynn Roberson of Kemp and Kristyn Harris of McKinney, who both achieved national stardom and recording contracts.
“There are many talented young people in the East Texas area and we are happy to provide them with the opportunity to perform in venues like the Jamboree,” Manuel said. “We encourage all young people who would like to be on the show to schedule an audition. There is no entry fee for auditioning.”
Audience members can vote for their favorite youth performance and are eligible to win door prizes sponsored by local businesses.
Masks are not required.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for children ages 5 to 10, free for children younger than 5 and are available by calling 903-729-7080 or 903-724-2556, at Hometown Pharmacy in Palestine 903-729-3100, or at the door. For more information about the Jamboree visit www.dogwoodjamboree.com.
