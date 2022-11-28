The members of the Dogwood Garden Club encourage everyone to tour the many downtown businesses and get in the spirit of the Christmas season with the 11th annual Festival of Trees.
The Festival of Trees is a competition among local non-profits, hosted by the Dogwood Garden Club at Christmas, to help them earn money by decorating a Christmas tree with a theme or message. This year there will be 13 trees. The trees will be on display starting Thursday, Dec. 1 and will remain throughout the month.
“This is an exciting time for non-profit organizations as they compete for the chance to win cash prizes for their clubs,” said Linda Jean Brown, Chairman and event founder. “You will love the creativity from these non-profit organizations that have chosen to participate in this year’s competition. These non-profit organizations do so much in our community. Some go unnoticed by many people who live here. This is a fantastic opportunity to get to know these awesome individuals who care so much for the needs of others.”
This event was brought to Palestine by Linda Jean Brown, a member of the Dogwood Garden Club, after seeing a similar event to Festival of Trees in Florida.
For the first eight years of the contest, the trees were featured in the Palestine Mall. Three years ago, the club moved the competition to the windows of the stores in the downtown area.
According to Brown, this contest is not about the “most beautiful tree.”
The trees are judged on a scale of points located in the guideline forms which each participant receives. Judging by qualified judges is done based solely on the scale of points.
Each non-profit typically chooses a theme or statement they want to make with their tree. Many of the groups began planning their tree in the summer months and early fall, hand making their ornaments and decorations.
“The public will be amazed at what these groups have come up with to tell the public what their organizations are involved in and their worthwhile projects,” Brown said.
The Festival of Trees is underwritten by Andrew Gregory of Ben E. Keith Beers.
Cash prizes will be awarded as follows: first place, $1,000; second place, $500; third place, $300; and fourth place, $200.
The winners of this year’s event will be announced at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Palestine Visitors Center on Spring Street. Representatives from your organization must to be in attendance to receive their certificates.
The members of the Dogwood Garden Club of Palestine have been beautifying Palestine and Anderson County for the past 80 years. They continue to decorate the Christmas tree at the rotunda inside the Anderson County Courthouse, along with their USA and Texas themed Christmas trees in the lobby of the Annex for the holiday season. They also provide decorations for various nursing homes. This year they shared a little Christmas sparkle at Greenbriar Nursing Home.
For information please contact Linda Jean Brown at ljbrown3264@windstream.net.
