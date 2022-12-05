Programming Coordinator Barbara Watson wants everyone to know about Hoopla at the Palestine Public Library. December’s youth programs are blending traditional story time with the digital service to show library patrons of all ages how to use the online resource.
Hoopla became the library’s newest digital streaming service during COVID, offering ebooks, movies, television, magazines, music and comics free to library patrons. Digital services will become more important when the library prepares to close its location at the Palestine Mall next month.
The library will close in January and return to its former home inside the Carnegie Building in early 2023. Renovations at the historic library at 502 N. Queen St. started earlier this year.
The Carnegie Library was built by the City of Palestine in 1912 with a grant of $15,000 from steel magnate Andrew Carnegie’s foundation. Carnegie Foundation funded more than 1,600 libraries throughout the U.S. but only a dozen or so are still standing in Texas.
The library moved to a former school house in 1986 when more space was desired and to the Palestine Mall in 2011 after structural problems at the new location developed.
Meantime, librarians are taking steps to ease the transition. Genealogy services were moved to the Redlands Annex last year after the library’s Special Collections room closed.
Watson intends to help parents and kids become comfortable with accessing digital resources.
“I’m going to show them how easy Hoopla is to pull it up,” Watson said. “So if story time doesn’t happen at the library during the time we are closed, between the interim for us getting into the Carnegie then this is an option."
She is using familiar holiday and winter themes to introduce the digital service during story time, which starts each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. This week’s title is “Pete the Cat Saves Christmas” by Eric Litwin. Next week features Santa and Mrs. Claus reading the classic, "’Twas the Night Before Christmas” by Clement C. Moore.
The last two December story times feature “The Smart Cookie” by Jory John and Pete Oswald on Dec. 21 and “Sweater” by Emily Hepditch on Dec. 28.
“What’s nice about Hoopla is they also read it for you. I’m going to be reading it to them but you can press a button and it’s read aloud,” Watson said. “So story time can still happen even if the library is not open at that time.”
Patrons can still check out books when they come for story time in December and January but the book will appear on a screen instead of in the librarian’s hands.
“The purpose of this is to give them a resource that might have been overlooked,” Watson said. “We have to make sure everybody can access resources.”
For information about the Palestine Public Library call 903-729-4121 or visit www.youseemore.com/palestine.
