A decision is expected Friday on the twice-delayed appeal by an Anderson County couple convicted of animal cruelty. The case involves 41 dead cows and horses.
About 50 residents packed an Anderson County courthouse Thursday, anticipating a possible verdict. Roughly half of those attending supported the Dears, the couple convicted last month of not providing their livestock access to water.
Rescheduled twice, the case against the Dears was heard in County Court of Law by Judge Dwight Phifer.
Last month, the Dears were found guilty of animal cruelty, after Capt. Ginger Lively of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office found 31 dead cows and 10 dead horses on their property on County Road 294. Lively was responding to a complaint of foul odors in the area.
Chapter 10 of the Texas Health and Safety Code, Section 821, defines cruel treatment "to include tortured, seriously overworked, unreasonably abandoned, unreasonably deprived of necessary food, care, or shelter, cruelly confined, caused to fight with another animal, or subjected to conduct prohibited by Section 21.09, Penal Code.”
The court ordered the Dears to pay for the care and housing of their remaining seized livestock, nearly 100 cows and horses confiscated by the county. The couple is also responsible for $20,000 in court fees. Additionally, the seized cattle have been ordered to be auctioned.
At the hearing's opening, defense attorneys Charles Nichols and Donald Larkin petitioned the court to dismiss the case entirely, alleging all evidence collected was illegally obtained.
“The animals were seized after an allegation of a crime,” Larkin told the court. “Case law states the warrant must come from at least an attorney; [Justice of the Peace] Judge Thomas, who issued the warrant, is not an attorney. The seizure is illegal.”
Nichols also said Lively entered the Dears' property without permission, and without a warrant, therefore violating their Fourth Amendment Rights.
Judge Phifer said he was aware of cases where exceptions to these rules had been made, including the “Open Fields Act,” which states law enforcement can enter an open field, or area, if evidence of a crime is visible from the street.
Judge Phifer conceded the defense had a valid point; nonetheless, he ruled he would hear the entire case, considering only the evidence he decided admissible.
Anderson County Assistant District Attorney Scott Holden called numerous witnesses, including Lively; veterinarian Joe Hardt, who treated the seized cattle; professional cowboys; and County Commissioner Joey Hill, who aided the county with the Dears' cattle.
Testimony went on for nearly eight hours.
In a cross-examination of Hardt, Nichols questioned the likelihood of such animal cruelty by people who make their living off cattle.
“They make up to $100,000 off that cattle,” Nichols said. “Does it make sense they would mistreat them, or allow them to willfully die of dehydration?”
When Hardt answered no, the prosecution re-crossed.
“It might not make sense for a cattleman to allow his cows to die,” Holden said. “Regardless, it sometimes happens, doesn't it?”
“I would imagine so, yes,” Hardt replied.
Michael Dear is an attorney in Anderson County who specializes in LLCs. He and his wife also operate a livestock business known as Dear Ranch, raising and selling cattle, mules, and goats. The Dears formerly lived on the property but now live a few miles away.
A recess was called shortly after 4:30 p.m. Court will reconvene at 9 a.m. Friday. Legal experts told the Herald-Press they expect a ruling before the weekend.
The Anderson County District Attorney's Office has not yet indicated whether this case will be prosecuted as a criminal case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.