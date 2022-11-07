City crews wasted no time following Halloween in getting Palestine into holiday mode. Decorations are going up all over town to get ready for the influx of visitors who flock to the area annually to enjoy Palestine’s festive seasonal offerings.
“It may seem a little early to start putting up Christmas decorations, but we want make our Polar Express Train riders feel welcome when exploring our city in their pj’s,” said Mary Raum, Tourism Marketing Manager for the City of Palestine. “We want the families who ride the first train to have the same experience as those who ride in the peak of the season, so we decorate early each year.”
Friday, Nov. 18 signals the official start to the holiday tourism season with the first excursion for the Polar Express at the Texas State Railroad as well as the opening of the Grinch’s Lair at the Texas Jailhouse.
The Polar Express Train Ride is one of the largest contributors to local tourism efforts in Palestine. Holiday visitors typically bring in the highest percentage of sales tax dollars for the year.
“The Christmas spirit truly comes alive in Palestine thanks to so many of our residents and businesses who help dress up our town for the season,” Raum said. “We want to encourage our locals take some time this year to explore their own community. We have new shops in Palestine Main Street offering wonderful gifts and gather up your friends and family for the Walk of Lights, reopening this year with more lights in a new location.”
As the season gears up, Visit Palestine is also looking to the community to help make the spirit bright. If your local business would like to host an activity for visitors, email tourism@palestine-tx.org with the details and a photo. Your event will be added to the calendar at VisitPalestine.com.
“In a few weeks, we will see people around town in their Christmas pj’s,” Raum said. “Please help them to feel welcome and offer directions or advice on things to do in Palestine.”
Other events and attractions taking place between Nov. 18 and Christmas include:
Make your Own Glitter Ornament
Nov. 18 through Dec. 23 at Chloe & Claire Co. 304 E Crawford St.
Horse Drawn Carriage Rides
Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 18 through Dec. 24
Departing from Carnegie Library, 502 N. Queen St.
Christmas Walk of Lights:
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 18 through Dec 10
New location for 2022, 2161 FM 315 in Palestine
Pancakes with Mrs. Claus
Various days starting Nov. 26
Lulu & Kakes Cupcakery & Sweet Shoppe, 115 W Main St.
Photos with Santa
Dec. 3, 10 and 17
Over Yonder, 619 W. Oak St.
Christmas at Over Yonder
Dec. 17
Ornament Workshop and Cookie Decorating Workshop
Over Yonder, 619 W. Oak St.
Old Town Vintage Christmas Open House
Christmas cookies, hot chocolate and ornament making
306 N Sycamore St.
A Christmas on Main St
Dec. 3
A full day of fun and holiday festivities coordinated by the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Palestine.
Courthouse Christmas Tree Lighting & Christmas Parade of Lights
Dec. 3
The Man Who Wanted to Be Santa Claus
Dec. 9 through Dec. 11
Texas Theater, 213 W. Crawford St.
Christmas Movie in the Park
Dec. 3
Rotary Park, 400 W. Main St.
Whiskey & Wine Swirl
Dec. 10
Historic Downtown Palestine
Top It Off event at TAH, 100 N Church St.
Christmas at the Farmers Market
Dec. 3
813 W. Spring St
A Walk Through Bethlehem
Dec. 9, 10, 11
Montalba Baptist Church, Hwy 19 N @ FM 321
19th Annual Christmas Carol Sing Along:
Dec. 22
Texas Theatre, 213 W. Crawford St.
To learn more about these events and others this holiday season, visit www.VisitPalestine.com/Christmas.
