Palestine residents have the opportunity to see Deep in the Heart, the new film on Texas wildlife, at Pint and Barrel Drafthouse Saturday sometime after 8 p.m. The documentary shows intimate views of many endangered animals and how human patterns are influencing their environment.
The film’s state-of-the-art cinematography takes viewers on a visual journey across the state, from the arid mountains of West Texas to the coral reef gardens of the Gulf of Mexico.
The film shows how care and maintenance of the state’s waterways can either destroy or nurture wildlife habitats and are crucial to their survival.
One section filmed near Palestine spotlights mating patterns of alligator gar as they spawn in waters along the Trinity River floodplain. The footage demonstrates how the ancient fish have survived millions of years due to continuous seasons of floods and droughts.
Other highlights include footage of ocelots in the Rio Grande Valley, blind catfish and salamanders that live in aquifers beneath the Edwards Plateau, and replenished woodlands in the Davy Crockett National Forest.
The film is narrated by Texas native Matthew McConaughey and directed by Ben Masters, who wrote the script and founded Fin and Fur Films in 2015.
The family-friendly movie runs about an hour and 45 minutes and will be shown outdoors to 300 to 400 people.
Mary Raum of the Palestine Visitors Center said there is no charge to watch the film but visitors need to order food or drink at one of the restaurant’s tables or bring their own lawn chairs to guarantee a seat.
“We’re going to block off the lower parking lot and we’re going to have two big movie screens that show at the same time,” Raum said.
The street and upper parking lot behind Pint & Barrel at 302 E. Crawford St. will remain open to traffic and guests can park in the church lots on Crawford Street.
To see the movie trailer or for information visit www.deepintheheartwildlife.com.
