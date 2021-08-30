LOGANSPORT, Ind. — The Department of Defense confirmed Saturday the death of Marine Corps Cpl. and Logansport High School graduate Humberto Sanchez.
As the news spread Friday evening, reactions ranged from shock to sadness to anger. Sanchez, 22, was among 13 U.S. service members including 11 Marines killed during a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport Thursday in Afghanistan.
"They died Aug. 26, 2021, as the result of an enemy attack while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations in Kabul, Afghanistan," the release from the DOD said. "The incident is under investigation."
At least 169 Afghans were also killed in the blast.
"I ask all Hoosiers so inclined to send prayers to the family of one of America’s finest, U.S. Marine, Corporal Humberto Sanchez," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement. "Few among us answer a call of duty so dangerous as Corporal Sanchez volunteered to do. In doing so, he made the ultimate sacrifice so others could live and find freedom."
Sanchez was a member of the soccer team and an honor student at Logansport High School, where he graduated in 2017. He also attended Columbia and Landis Elementary schools.
"Been thinking a lot about 2017 Logansport Berry and Marine Humberto Sanchez and his family," LHS principal Matt Jones said on Twitter. "Thank you for serving our country in uniform and sacrifice."
Here are reactions from other elected officials and leaders:
U.S. Rep. Jim Baird (Ind. District 4): "Heartbroken to learn that Corporal Humberto Sanchez, a Marine from Logansport, was among those lost in yesterday’s attack. He bravely answered the call to serve his nation, and I am both proud of his service and deeply saddened by his loss. May we never forget Corporal Sanchez’s name or his heroism to a grateful nation. As the family grieves, I ask fellow Hoosiers to please join me in praying for his family during this incredibly difficult time."
Logansport Community School Corporation: "Our corporation mourns the loss of US Marine Humberto Sanchez, a graduate of LHS. We’re forever indebted to the service men and women who risk it all to protect others. We will never forget the names of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take care of each other, Berry Nation."
Ind. Attorney General Todd Rokita: "I know I join many voices by expressing my condolences to the family of U.S. Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez from Logansport, IN, who tragically lost his life alongside 12 other U.S. military members in Afghanistan. His sacrifice will not be forgotten."
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun: "Maureen & I send our condolences, prayers, and sincerest gratitude to the family of Corporal Humberto Sanchez, who was killed in the attack on Kabul airport helping Americans & allies evacuate the country. Cpl. Sanchez is an American hero & his sacrifice will never be forgotten."
Former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly: "I grieve for the family of Corporal Humberto Sanchez, an American hero from Logansport killed in the Kabul Airport bombing. He gave his life to protect others. I know how proud Logansport and America are of Corporal Sanchez. May God keep you in the palm of his hands."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.